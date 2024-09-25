Slovenia on the list of countries that do not require a visa for China

SLOVENIA, September 25 - "We are building on the positive relations between Slovenia and China through various activities, especially through economic cooperation. I also welcome the decision to abolish visas for Slovenian citizens, which we have consistently advocated in the past. In a deeply polarised world with a high number of armed conflicts, cooperation is essential. It is important to talk, even if we do not always see eye to eye," said Minister Fajon on the sidelines of the meeting. During the talks, the Chinese Foreign Minister also announced China's decision to add Slovenia to the list of European countries that do not require visas for China.

Commenting on the Russian aggression in Ukraine, Minister Wang Yi said that China is committed to preventing the conflict from spreading further and to holding a peace conference involving all parties to the conflict, otherwise there could be no lasting peace. In this context, Minister Fajon recalled that "any peace initiative must be based on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine."

The Chinese Minister praised Slovenia's active role and constructive attitude in the UN Security Council. Minister Fajon stressed Slovenia’s commitment to bridging differences, preventing conflicts through dialogue and peaceful means, and protecting civilians. She also expressed concern about the escalation of violence in the West Bank.

The two ministers agreed that an immediate ceasefire in Gaza is essential to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe. "Slovenia will continue to work for the recognition of Palestine by more countries, for an agreement on the release of hostages and increased humanitarian aid to civilians, and for the implementation of the two-state solution, including support for the strengthening of the Palestinian government," Minister Fajon added.

This was the third meeting between the two ministers. In November, the Slovenian ministers of the economy and agriculture will visit China with a business delegation.