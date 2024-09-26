Minister Fajon after meeting with the League of Arab States: peace dominates every discussion, yet remains elusive on the ground

SLOVENIA, September 26 - On the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Minister Tanja Fajon led an informal dialogue between the Security Council and the League of Arab States on the escalating situation in the Middle East, efforts to organise a peace conference for a lasting peace and a two-state solution, and the indispensable role of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

