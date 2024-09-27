SLOVENIA, September 27 - This year's theme of the World Tourism Day is Tourism and peace, with which the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) wants to highlight the importance of tourism’s role as a catalyst for fostering peace and understanding between nations and cultures and in supporting reconciliation processes.

According to UNWTO data, in 2023 international tourist arrivals reached 1.3 billion, which is 11% fewer than in the record year 2019. More than half (709 million) of international tourist arrivals were in Europe, which remains the leading global tourist destination.

The share of foreign tourists in Slovenia is rising. In 2023, foreign tourists in Slovenia generated almost 11.6 million overnight stays, which is the highest number so far.

Between 2010 and 2019 the importance of foreign tourists for Slovene tourism constantly increased – in 2010 they generated 56% of all overnight stays, and in 2019 72%. After that two years marked by the COVID-19 pandemic followed, when domestic tourists prevailed (also because of tourist vauchers for domestic population). In 2023, the share of foreign overnight stays increased to 72%, the same level as in 2019.

More interesting facts you can find at Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia