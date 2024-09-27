Prime Minister Golob attends the general debate at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly

SLOVENIA, September 27 - The Prime Minister started his visit to New York by attending the Summit for the Future, which took place between 22 and 23 September. As part of the Summit, the action-oriented Pact for the Future was adopted with two annexes – the Declaration on Future Generations and the Global Digital Compact.

The official opening of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, presided over by Philémon Yunji Yang (Cameroon), was on 10 September 2024, while the general debate was held between 24 and 27 September and on 30 September. The topic of this year’s debate was "Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations". During the general debate on 25 September, Prime Minister Golob presided over the main event as part of the Slovenian Presidency of the UN Security Council – an open debate entitled Leadership for Peace. He will also deliver a speech at the UN General Assembly today on behalf of Slovenia.

The Prime Minister made four key public appearances. He delivered the keynote speech at the main event of the Slovenian Presidency of the UN Security Council, Leadership for Peace, and led the debate at the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine. In addition to speeches at the Summit for the Future and in the General Assembly, he was the keynote speaker at an event dedicated to children from Gaza, organised by the organisation Save the Children. He also attended an event on the financing of nuclear energy.

On the margins of the general debate, Prime Minister Golob and his delegation also participated in several bilateral meetings with representatives of other countries, heads of government delegations from various regions and representatives of international organisations. The central topic of discussion was the engagement of Slovenia as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in the 2024–2025 period, including during Slovenia’s Presidency in September 2024, as well as key foreign policy issues, mainly the situation in the Middle East and Ukraine.