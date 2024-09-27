EPIC | Electrical Power Innovations Conference, Hosted by NETA, Convenes in Two Weeks!

Electrical power industry visionaries and forward-looking professionals are gathering at EPIC, NETA’s new industry leading conference, October 13 – 15, 2024, in Dallas, TX.



PORTAGE, Mich., Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETA – the InterNational Electrical Testing Association – is proud to announce program highlights of the upcoming EPIC | Electrical Power Innovations Conference, which convenes in two weeks! With its emphasis on education, knowledge-sharing, and collaborative thinking, this unique conference, featuring top industry experts, thought leaders, and innovators, will provide attendees with the opportunity to learn and participate in discussions on the latest power product innovations, life extension strategies, grid automation, EV and IoT power supply, and electrical system reliability. Industry experts will also identify market factors and trends driving R&D, capital investment, service expansion, and training advancements.

EPIC Knowledge-Sharing sessions will feature over 30 highly respected industry experts. Participants will be treated to three Keynote Addresses:

Enhancing Cybersecurity in the Energy Grid

Keon McEwen, Head of Solutions Development, Industrial Cyber Security,

Black & Veatch

Sunday, October 13th, 7:00 – 8:00 PM

State of the Power Generation/Transmission/Distribution Industry

Mark Marano, President and CEO, SI Solutions

Monday, October 14th, 8:30 – 9:15 AM

Economic Outlook Shaping the Power Industry

Dr. Chris Kuehl, Managing Director and Co-Founder, Armada Corporate Intelligence

Tuesday, October 15th, 8:00 – 9:15 AM

EPIC Symposium Sessions will explore in detail the four major themes: 1) Emerging Technology, 2) Renewable Energy, Powering the Grid, 3) Powering EV and IoT, and 4) Workforce Development.

Of particular note is the presentation lineup for the Emerging Technology Symposium on Monday, October 14th, featuring:



Environmental and Market Factors Driving New Product Development, by Simon Loo, West Sales Manager for Industrial Market-Energy Automation Products, Siemens Smart Infrastructure.

Elevating Utility Field Operations with Data Intelligence, by Katie Bleiler, Director, Operational Development, TRC Field Services.



Advancements in Life Extension, by Finley Ledbetter, CEO and Founder, Group CBS.



Emerging Technologies – Switchgear Modernization, by Nathan Dunn, Product Line Manager – Field Services, Electrical Engineering Services and Systems Division, Eaton



The Dielectric Condition of High-Voltage Bushings and Transformers, by Dr. Diego Robalino, Global Industry Director – Utilities Power Transformers, Megger Group.



You can find the full agenda at EPICpower.org.

EPIC networking opportunities throughout the conference offer attendees a chance to confer with experts and exchange ideas among colleagues, featuring:

Sunday, October 13th

Welcome Reception – Cocktails & Dinner sponsored by EPIC Anchor Sponsors, intellirent and Endeavor Business Media Monday, October 14th

EPIC Attendee Lunch and Expo, hosted by Doble

Evening Cocktail Reception and Expo, hosted by A-Rent Test Equipment Tuesday, October 15th

EPIC Closing Lunch and Expo, hosted by IRISS

New Technology Forum, presented by EPIC sponsoring organizations

EPIC will be an event promoting collaborative thinking that will benefit organizations and professionals engaged in planning for future electrical power systems and management needs.



NETA recognizes their industry partners that have volunteered their time and investment in contributing to the EPIC knowledge-sharing sessions. Companies represented at EPIC include: NERC, Siemens, Eaton, and GE; as well as the U.S. Departments of Energy and Labor. Texas State Technical College, Black & Veatch, TRC, Cargill, Group CBS, Doble, Megger, AVO Training, and ACP, to name just a few.

Kristy Swegheimer, Principal Owner of Red Brick Insights Consulting, and a panelist for EPIC’s Tuesday, October 15th Workforce Development Symposium, is excited “to connect with EPIC participants in exploring the unique strengths of each generation to foster innovation and collaboration. The challenge ahead is how to turn generational diversity into the industry's greatest asset.”

EPIC would not be possible without the support of NETA’s conference sponsors. NETA thanks Anchor Sponsors, intellirent and Endeavor Business Media; as well as Engagement Sponsors, A-Rent, AVO Training, Doble, Eaton, Group CBS, IRISS, Siemens, and TRC.

If you are interested in learning more about EPIC | Electrical Power Innovations Conference and how to participate, visit EPICpower.org or contact the NETA office at 888.300.6382.

ABOUT NETA

NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is an ANSI-Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.

EPIC - Electrical Power Innovations Conference This event brings together leaders from the electrical power industry to discuss the emerging technology and trends shaping the industry's future.

