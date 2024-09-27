Blink Charging Surpasses 100,000 Charger Milestone

Blink’s charging solutions have empowered drivers, hosts, and fleets to transition smoothly to electric transportation, contributing to EV charging infrastructure worldwide.



Bowie, Md., Sept. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced it has surpassed 100,000 chargers sold, deployed, or contracted globally.

“We’re proud to reach this significant accomplishment through dedicated pursuit of our mission to advance the energy transition through Blink’s innovative charging solutions,” said Brendan Jones, Blink’s President and CEO. “By prioritizing, listening to, and understanding our customers’ needs and expectations, we have learned to strategically tailor charger placement and installation, so that the right charger is in the right place at the right time for every EV driver.”

Jones added that Blink’s 100,000 charger benchmark accomplishment is largely due to several factors, including the Company’s turnkey model, which enables streamlined project management from start to installation with Blink experts. Blink has also placed a strong emphasis on ensuring charger uptime by offering optional preventative maintenance care programs, such as Blink Care .

Blink is offered as a vetted EV charging products and services provider through several cooperative contracts, streamlining access for state and local government agencies, as well as education institutions, to develop and grow their EV charging infrastructure. Earlier this year, Blink announced the Company achieved “In Process” FedRamp® status to provide cloud-based EV charging solutions across the U.S. government.

“This landmark is truly a collaborative effort shared among every member of the Blink team, each of our customers, and the demand from the EV community, all of whom share Blink’s vision to enable independence for all through the global electrification of transportation,” said Mike Battaglia, Chief Operating Officer and CEO-Elect at Blink. Battaglia, who is slated to take up the mantle of CEO upon Brendan Jones’s retirement in January 2025 , added, “We’re inspired by the rapid advancement of EV adoption and are motivated to provide the growing EV driver base with another 100,000 fast, reliable, Blink chargers.”

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that its planned cost reduction actions will not result in the operational efficiencies as anticipated by management and the risk factors described in Blink’s periodic reports filed with the SEC and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

