Aeroseal Acquires Advanced World Trading (AWT), Rebrands as Aeroseal Arabia

This strategic expansion into Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East builds on Aeroseal’s partnership with Aramco and growing adoption of the tech in the region

Aeroseal’s entry into Saudi Arabia speaks not only to our continued business expansion, but also our role in Saudi Arabia’s broader journey towards a more sustainable future” — Amit Gupta, CEO of Aeroseal

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aeroseal, a global leader in building energy efficiency and air sealing technologies for HVAC ductwork and building envelopes, today announced its acquisition of Advanced World Trading (AWT), a prominent player in the Saudi Arabian energy-saving and air duct sealing market. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Aeroseal's global expansion, solidifying its presence in the Middle East and reinforcing its commitment to providing innovative and sustainable energy solutions across the region. Following the acquisition, AWT will be rebranded as Aeroseal Arabia, reflecting the integration of the company's products and services under the Aeroseal brand.

Strategic Value of the Acquisition

The acquisition of AWT is a crucial next step in Aeroseal's broader strategy to expand its footprint in high-growth markets worldwide. With its rapidly growing construction sector, ambitious Vision 2030 initiatives, and increasing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability, Saudi Arabia represents a pivotal market for Aeroseal. By acquiring AWT, Aeroseal not only gains immediate access to an established customer base and local market expertise but also enhanced capacity to deliver world-class energy-saving solutions, tailored to the specific needs of the Saudi Arabian market and the wider Middle East region.

"We are thrilled to welcome AWT into the Aeroseal network, especially as this acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision to lead the global movement toward energy efficiency and environmental stewardship," said Amit Gupta, CEO of Aeroseal. "Aeroseal’s entry into Saudi Arabia speaks not only to our continued business expansion, but also our role in Saudi Arabia’s broader journey towards a more sustainable future. We look forward to working closely with local partners and contributing to the Kingdom's ambitious goals. Through Aeroseal Arabia, we are committed to delivering world-class products and services driving meaningful contributions to the communities we serve."

Rebranding to Aeroseal Arabia

As Aeroseal Arabia, the company will continue to serve its existing clients while expanding offerings to include the full suite of Aeroseal products and services. This rebranding reflects Aeroseal’s commitment to maintaining the highest levels of quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, all of which remain hallmarks of the Aeroseal brand worldwide.

"We are proud to become part of Aeroseal’s global network and join the company’s mission to drive building decarbonization and energy efficiency through pioneering technology that greatly outperforms traditional solutions," said Fadi Shoura, former CEO of AWT and now CEO of Aeroseal Arabia. "This transition marks a new chapter in our journey highlighting emerging opportunities to leverage Aeroseal’s cutting-edge technologies and global expertise. Our customers in Saudi Arabia can expect the same dedication to quality and service they have come to trust, now enhanced by Aeroseal's industry-leading solutions."

Advisory Role of Ollen Group

The successful acquisition of AWT by Aeroseal was facilitated by the strategic advisory services of Ollen Group, an award-winning consulting and design firm. Ollen Group provided comprehensive sell-side advisory support throughout the transaction, including market analysis, due diligence, and negotiations, ensuring a smooth and successful transaction for both companies.

"The acquisition of AWT by Aeroseal is a testament to the growing importance of energy efficiency solutions and the sustainability agenda in the Middle East, and we are confident that Aeroseal Arabia will play a crucial role in advancing these goals in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East,” said Oliver Elirani, Managing Partner at Ollen Group. This partnership is a win-win for both companies and, more importantly, for the communities and businesses they will serve."

