Missing Katrice – a unique exhibition marking Katrice Lee’s 45th birthday

A photographic exhibition by photographer and artist Stu McKenzie, owns November 6th at the site where Katrice Lee vanished. Her father and sister will attend.

SCHLOSS NEUHAUS, GERMANY, September 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In November 1981, on her 2nd birthday, Katrice Lee vanished from a military supermarket on the outskirts of Paderborn, in what was then West Germany. Katrice, the daughter of a British military family, has never been found. Stu McKenzie was growing up nearby at the time, and her story has haunted him ever since.In his teens Stu also joined the army and worked with the Royal Military Police and later as an Army Photographer before joining the BBC. On leaving the BBC, and with the mystery of Katrice’s disappearance ever in his mind, he embarked on a unique photographic project with her family.As the anniversary of Katrice’s disappearance approaches, Stu is going back to the very spot where she vanished with an exhibition of his images. This year also marks Katrice’s 45th birthday.Katrice’s parents and sister feature throughout the exhibition and her father Richard and sister, Natasha will be at the opening events. For Richard this could be his last visit to the scene.The exhibition "Missing Katrice" explores the profound emotions surrounding Katrice's case, offering insight into the deep loss, ongoing trauma, and unyielding hope that continues to shape her family's search for answers. Through evocative photographs, McKenzie portrays a narrative of resilience, using portraits, thematic symbolism, and elements of nature to reflect the family’s experiences in a deeply sensitive and meaningful way.The exhibition, is taking place in the former NAAFI shopping centre, Schloss Neuhaus in what is now, ironically an art gallery. It will take visitors on a transformative emotional journey, providing a space to meditate on both the tragic and hopeful elements of this case, as well as on the many unsolved missing persons cases worldwide. The work serves as a call for empathy and awareness, creating a contemplative experience for the public while honouring the memory of Katrice.The public exhibition aims to reignite local and global consciousness about Katrice's disappearance and provide support to families affected by such tragedies. The setting of the former NAAFI Shopping Centre—where Katrice was last seen—deepens the emotional resonance of the work, connecting memory and place in a profound way.“Missing Katrice” runs from 6th November until the 43rd anniversary of her disappearance on 28th November.Media are invited to the Forum Junger Künstler, Schloss Neuhaus at 1100am on 6th November, for a special press event. Stu McKenzie, Richard Lee and Natasha Walker will be available to discuss the exhibition, the case and the ongoing efforts to find answers. This is an opportunity for the media to gain personal insights from the family and highlight the importance of raising awareness for missing persons.Exhibition Details:Title: Missing KatriceDates: November 6th – November 28th, 2024Location: Former NAAFI Shopping Centre (Forum Junger Künstler), Schloss Neuhaus, GermanyOpening Hours: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM dailyEntry: FreeArtist and Photographer: Stu McKenzieCurated by: Kathleen PalmerMore info about Stu McKenzie: www.stumckenzie.com More info about the exhibition: https://www.schlosspark-paderborn.de/Ausstellung/Wechselausstellungen-im-FORUM-JUNGER-KUeNSTLER/%22Missing-Katrice%22.html

