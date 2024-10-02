Textile Films Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

Textile Films Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The textile films market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.78 billion in 2023 to $6.22 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising demand for protective clothing, growth in healthcare sector, environmental regulations, increased textile sector.

The textile films market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for sustainable materials, rising demand in healthcare, expansion in automotive applications, health and hygiene products, functional textiles for various industries.

Growth Driver Of The Textile Films Market

The increase in construction activities is expected to propel the growth of textile films going forward. Textile films find extensive applications in architectural membranes, roofing systems, facades, and interior design within the construction sector. Their lightweight nature, coupled with properties such as energy efficiency, sustainability, and versatility, makes them ideal for various construction applications. The demand for innovative and technologically advanced solutions in smart building technologies, as well as the global emphasis on infrastructure development, further propels the adoption of textile films in the construction industry.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Textile Films Market Share?

Key players in the market include RKW Group, Covestro AG, Berry Global Group Inc., Mitsui Hygiene Materials Co Ltd., Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc., Toray Industries Inc., Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Chirpal Poly Film Ltd., Arkema S.A, American Polyfilm Inc., Dongying Gaolart Import & Export Co, Fatra A.S., Trioplast Industrier AB, Cosmo First Limited, Nahar Poly Films Limited, 3M Company, AEP Industries Inc., Amcor Limited, Avery Dennison Corporation, Bemis Company Inc., Bonset America Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., DSM Engineering Plastics Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, ExxonMobil Chemical Company, Flex Films Inc., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Futamura Chemical Co. Ltd., Garware Polyester Ltd., GBC Industrial Tools S.p.A.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Textile Films Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the textile films market are developing new materials with high wash durability to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in October 2022, 3M, a US-based conglomerate company launched the next generation of Industrial Wash Reflective Transfer Films, designed for high-performance safety garments.

How Is The Global Textile Films Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Non-Breathable Films, Breathable Films

2) By Material: Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyurethane (PU), Others Materials

3) By Application: Hygiene, Medical, Sportswear, Protective Apparel, Others Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Textile Films Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Textile Films Market Definition

The textile film refers to a material film, including polymers and advanced composites, with mechanical properties such as strength and flexibility. These films are designed to provide comfort properties such as water resistance, breathability, and lightweight. Textile films are used to enhance the comfort of the textiles to meet the demands of various industries such as packaging, medical or technical clothing.

Textile Films Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global textile films market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Textile Films Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on textile films market size, textile films market drivers and trends, textile films market major players and textile films market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

