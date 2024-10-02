Veterinary Equipment And Supplies Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Veterinary Equipment And Supplies Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary equipment and supplies market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.95 billion in 2023 to $2.12 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to pandemic influence, surgical instrumentation advances, diagnostic equipment evolution.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Veterinary Equipment And Supplies Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The veterinary equipment and supplies market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.91 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in pet ownership, focus on preventive healthcare, advanced diagnostics and imaging, specialized veterinary services.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=8357&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Veterinary Equipment And Supplies Market

The increase in prevalence of diseases in animals is significantly contributing to the growth of the veterinary equipment and supplies market. As the number of obese pets continues to grow, diseases commonly associated with obesity, such as osteoarthritis, are also on the rise. The veterinary equipment and supplies aid in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in animals.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-equipment-and-supplies-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Steering The Veterinary Equipment And Supplies Market Growth?

Key players in the market include B. Braun Vet Care GmbH, Covetrus Inc., BD Animal Health, Cardinal Health Inc., ICU Medical Inc., Neogen Corporation., Integra LifeSciences, Midmark Corporation, Jorgensen Laboratories LLC, Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co Ltd., Eickemeyer Veterinary Equipment Inc., Digicare Biomedical Technology Inc., Dispomed Ltd., Grady Medical Systems Inc., Mila International Inc., Burtons Medical Equipment Ltd., Bionet America Inc., J & J Instruments Inc., Vetronic Services Ltd., Advancis Veterinary Ltd., New Gen Medical Systems LLC, DRE Medical Inc., Smiths Group plc., Vetland Medical Sales and Services LLC, DeLaval International AB, Zoetis Inc., Ceva Santé Animale S.A., Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer Animal Health GmbH.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Veterinary Equipment And Supplies Market Size?

Major companies operating in the veterinary equipment and supplies market are focusing on new strategic partnerships to sustain their market position. A strategic partnership refers to a collaborative alliance formed between two or more entities (such as companies, organizations, or individuals) with the primary goal of achieving mutual benefits and pursuing common objectives.

How Is The Global Veterinary Equipment And Supplies Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Critical Care Consumables, Anesthesia Equipment, Fluid Management Equipment, Temperature Management Equipment, Patient Monitoring Equipment, Research Equipment, Rescue and Resuscitation Equipment

2) By Animal Type: Small Companion Animals, Large Animals

3) By End User: Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Hospitals, Research Institutes

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Veterinary Equipment And Supplies Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Veterinary Equipment And Supplies Market Definition

Veterinary equipment and supplies refer to veterinary diagnostics solutions based on scientifically developed products used to diagnose, monitor, or treat various animal-related health conditions. These are the tools required to treat and diagnose animal diseases properly. These devices also assist in the prevention of food contamination in animals.

Veterinary Equipment And Supplies Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global veterinary equipment and supplies market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Veterinary Equipment And Supplies Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on veterinary equipment and supplies market size, veterinary equipment and supplies market drivers and trends and veterinary equipment and supplies market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

