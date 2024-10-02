Video Surveillance Storage Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

Video Surveillance Storage Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The video surveillance storage market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $22.91 billion in 2023 to $27.76 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to surge in surveillance deployments, transition to Ip-based systems, rise in high-definition cameras, data retention requirements, security concerns and incident management.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Video Surveillance Storage Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The video surveillance storage market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $58.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to market entry of new players, market competitiveness, advancements in data management, cost-effective and scalable solutions, vertical-specific demands.

Growth Driver Of The Video Surveillance Storage Market

A rise in cyberattacks is expected to propel the growth of the video surveillance storage market going forward. Cyberattacks refer to deliberate and malicious attempts by individuals, groups, or entities to exploit vulnerabilities in computer systems, networks, or digital devices for unauthorized access, disruption, damage, or theft of information, resources, or financial assets. The use of video surveillance storage is crucial in preventing cyberattacks on surveillance systems, ensuring data integrity, and safeguarding against unauthorized access to sensitive footage.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Video Surveillance Storage Market Share?

Key players in the market include Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Seagate Technology LLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Avigilon Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Pelco Incorporated, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Axis Communications AB, BCDVideo LLC, Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., FLIR Systems Inc., AxxonSoft Inc., Bosch Security Systems, Inc., Digital Watchdog Inc., Exacq Technologies Inc., Genetec Inc., Hanwha Vision, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Intransa Inc., March Networks Corporation, Milestone Systems, NetApp Inc., NICE Systems Ltd., Pivot3, Promise Technology Inc., QNAP Systems Inc., Quantum Corporation, Razberi Technologies Inc., Salient Systems Corporation, Synology Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Western Digital Corporation.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Video Surveillance Storage Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the market are innovating new versions to address challenges faced by traditional video surveillance infrastructures. New versions of video surveillance storage represent updated solutions incorporating advanced technologies, increased capacity, and improved data management capabilities to efficiently store and retrieve large volumes of video data in contemporary surveillance systems.

How Is The Global Video Surveillance Storage Market Segmented?

1) By Products: Storage Area Network (SAN), Network Attached Storage (NAS), Direct Attached Storage (DAS), Video Recorders

2) By Storage Media: Hard Disk Drive (HDD), Solid State Drive (SSD)

3) By Deployment Modes: Cloud, On-premises

4) By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Education

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Video Surveillance Storage Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Video Surveillance Storage Market Definition

Video surveillance storage refers to storage solutions that are used to collect and store information that is obtained from surveillance cameras to protect against theft, burglary, and dishonest employees. Video surveillance plays an important role in security by retaining visual information and allowing for later viewing.

Video Surveillance Storage Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global video surveillance storage market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Video Surveillance Storage Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on video surveillance storage market size, video surveillance storage market drivers and trends, video surveillance storage market major players and video surveillance storage market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

