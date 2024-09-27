Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi urges caution in light of anticipated significant drop in weather temperatures and possible snowfall forecast
This warning comes after the severe snow that fell from September 19 to 22, 2024, which caused significant road disruptions in Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, and Eastern Cape, and unfortunately led to loss of life.
Minister Kubayi notes the SAWS warning for the upcoming weekend, predicting light snow in the Drakensberg region. A cold front is expected to bring cooler weather starting Sunday, September 29, moving from the Western Cape to KwaZulu-Natal. Snow is likely to begin in the Western Cape early Sunday, progressing eastward by Monday. It should clear in the Western Cape by Monday evening but will continue in Eastern Cape and southern KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.
The cold front will also bring rain and showers to the Western Cape and surrounding areas.
Temperatures are set to drop significantly, particularly in higher regions, with some areas experiencing highs below 10°C on Monday. Strong winds and large ocean swells are anticipated along the south coast. Rainfall is expected to be around 30 mm from September 29 to October 1, with light snowfall in high areas of the Western Cape, Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, and southern KwaZulu-Natal.
In light of this, the Minister reiterates the SAWS precautions:
- Listen for warnings on radio or television
- Stay indoors when possible
- Dress warmly if going outside
- Cover your mouth in extreme cold to protect your lungs
- Avoid alcohol, caffeinated drinks, and smoking, as they increase the risk of hypothermia and frostbite
- Keep small livestock sheltered from the cold
For media enquiries, contact:
Mr. Legadima Leso
Cell: 066 479 9904
CoGTA
Mr. Terrence Manase
Cell: 082 338 6707
Human Settlements
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.