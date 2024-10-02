Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Drug Discovery Informatics Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The drug discovery informatics market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The drug discovery informatics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.36 billion in 2023 to $3.77 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to genomics and proteomics advancements, increasing complexity of drug targets, advancements in structural biology, rise in outsourcing, pharmacogenomics integration, drug repurposing strategies.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The drug discovery informatics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.06 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of precision medicine, drug-drug interaction prediction, patient-derived data analysis, biosimilars development, growing number of drug candidates.

Growth Driver of The Drug Discovery Informatics Market

The rising prevalence of various chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the drug discovery informatics market going forward. Chronic illnesses are described generically as disorders that persist for a year or longer and need continuing medical treatment, impede everyday activities or both. Drug discovery informatics systems aid in the advancement of chronic illness care by allowing researchers to probe more complex and transient molecular changes that underpin disease progression and drug response, resulting in multi-dimensional models of the entire hierarchical system in healthy, diseased, and treated states.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Drug Discovery Informatics Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Accenture Plc., Certara Inc., Charles River Laboratories Inc., Infosys Ltd., Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc., Eurofins DiscoverX Products Inc., Jubilant Biosys Ltd., Selvita S.A., PerkinElmer Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Oracle Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Albany Molecular Research Inc., ChemAxon Ltd., Amazon Web Services Inc., Schrödinger LLC., Core Informatics LLC, Informatics Matters Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Novo Informatics Pvt. Ltd., IO Informatics Inc., GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Dassault Systèmes SE, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cyclica Inc., Valence Discovery Inc., Valo Health Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, Wipro Limited, Mindtree Limited, Persistent Systems Limited, Laurson&Turbo Infotech Private Limited, Mphasis Limited.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Drug Discovery Informatics Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the market are focusing on innovative products such as AI-powered life sciences solutions to drive revenues in their market. Artificial intelligence (AI)-driven life sciences solutions are advancing precision medicine and drug discovery, with the potential to completely transform the creation of novel therapies and individualized treatment plans to improve the speed, precision, and efficiency of the life sciences industry's research and development procedures.

How Is The Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Segmented?

1) By Service: In-House, Outsourced

2) By Modality: Cloud-Based Systems, In-Campus

3) By Application: Data Sequencing, Molecular Docking, Identification And Validation, Target Data Analysis

4) By End-User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Bio-Technology Companies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Drug Discovery Informatics Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Drug Discovery Informatics Market Definition

Drug discovery informatics is the development of systems that can operate more efficiently with such enormous volumes of clinical trial and treatment data. Drug discovery informatics will assist in managing medical information and can make the process of studying and developing successful new treatments faster and more efficient.

Drug Discovery Informatics Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global drug discovery informatics market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Drug Discovery Informatics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on drug discovery informatics market size, drug discovery informatics market drivers and trends, drug discovery informatics market major players and drug discovery informatics market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

