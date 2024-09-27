Jack and the Beanstalk Magic puppetry above the clouds

MACAU, September 27 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau presents Jack and the Beanstalk, a musical adventure for young audiences, travelling all the way from Japan to light-up CCM’s Grand Auditorium this winter season, in three shows running from 13 to 15 December (Friday to Sunday).

Displaying their trademark artistry, Theatre Hikosen brings in a fantasy conveyed by a parade of big puppets, brought to life by an experienced cast. The Japanese company takes to the stage a reinvented adaptation of a magic tale that has enchanted endless generations with a string of well-known characters, from a magic harp to a hen that lays golden eggs. Featuring lively songs and dance moves, Hikosen’s slightly changed version tells the story of a kind-hearted little boy who befriends a princess on his way to sell his family cow.

Widely known the world over, Jack and the Beanstalk’s tale has stood the test of time, passed on through traditional storytelling over thousands of years and later revived on the pages of printed books. Its most popular version was first published in English Fairy Tales, a collection written by Joseph Jacob in 1890. Having been recreated into countless versions, from cartoons to motion pictures, it inspired Theatre Hikosen to reinvent the classic.

Founded in 1966, the Japanese company has travelled the world with their colourful masks, costumes and props, having visited our town plenty of times with shows for the whole family.

Dubbed in Cantonese, with surtitles in English and Chinese, Jack and the Beanstalk opens on 13 December, 2024 (Friday) at CCM and tickets will be on sale at various prices and discounts from 29 September (Sunday), at the Macao Ticketing Network, as well as the Damai and Maoyan platforms. For further information and promotional offers, please visit www.icm.gov.mo and www.ccm.gov.mo. For enquiries contact +853 2840 0555.