RMS Stonex Launches New Collection of Premium Italian, White, and Exotic Onyx Marble for Luxury Interiors

KISHANGARH, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RMS Stonex, a leader in the marble industry, announces the launch of its new collection featuring the finest Italian, White, and Exotic Onyx Marble, designed to enhance luxury interiors. Established in 1978, RMS Stonex has built a reputation for quality and service, becoming a trusted supplier for architects, designers, and builders across India.

The latest collection includes popular varieties such as Statuario Marble, known for its striking white color and bold grey veins, and Michelangelo Marble, which features a smooth finish and elegant hues. These marbles are ideal for various applications, including flooring, countertops, and wall cladding.

In addition to Italian options, RMS Stonex offers a selection of White Marble. Among these are Dover White Marble and Angelo White Marble. Dover White Marble is recognized for its clean, bright appearance, making it suitable for modern designs, while Angelo White Marble showcases soft patterns that add warmth to any space. The collection also features Makrana Marble, renowned for its quality and significance in Indian architecture.

The Exotic Onyx Marble collection stands out with its vibrant colors and unique patterns. Each slab is one-of-a-kind, allowing customers to create captivating focal points in their interiors. This marble is perfect for those looking to make a statement with their design choices.

“Our new collection is all about providing options that combine beauty and durability,” said Rahul Ladha, Director of RMS Stonex. “We want our customers to have access to the best materials that will enhance their spaces for years to come.”

RMS Stonex emphasizes customer satisfaction, offering personalized assistance to help clients choose the right marble for their projects. The company prides itself on maintaining high-quality standards, ensuring that each piece meets the expectations of discerning customers.

The company also provides competitive pricing, making luxury marble accessible to a broader audience. “We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to incorporate high-quality materials into their designs,” added Ladha.

Customers can explore the new collection both in-store at the Kishangarh showroom and online through the RMS Stonex website. The user-friendly online platform allows clients to browse products, check prices, and place orders conveniently.

RMS Stonex is a premier supplier of high-quality marble products in India. With over 45 years of experience, the company is committed to delivering exceptional materials for luxury interiors, including Italian Marble, White Marble, and Exotic Onyx Marble. Known for its quality and customer service, RMS Stonex serves a diverse clientele, including architects, designers, and homeowners.

