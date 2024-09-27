U.S. Liquid Biopsy Market to Surpass $12 Billion by 2032, Driven by a 13.68% CAGR | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑼.𝑺. 𝒍𝒊𝒒𝒖𝒊𝒅 𝒃𝒊𝒐𝒑𝒔𝒚 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝒑𝒐𝒊𝒔𝒆𝒅 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒆𝒙𝒑𝒐𝒏𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒂𝒍 𝒈𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒕𝒉, 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒋𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒔𝒐𝒂𝒓 𝒇𝒓𝒐𝒎 $3.79 𝒃𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒊𝒏 2023 𝒕𝒐 𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓 $12 𝒃𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒃𝒚 2032. 𝑻𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒓𝒆𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒂𝒃𝒍𝒆 𝒔𝒖𝒓𝒈𝒆 𝒊𝒔 𝒅𝒓𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒏 𝒃𝒚 𝒂 𝑪𝑨𝑮𝑹 𝒐𝒇 13.68% 𝒇𝒓𝒐𝒎 2024 𝒕𝒐 2032, 𝒔𝒊𝒈𝒏𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒂 𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒔𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒇𝒕 𝒊𝒏 𝒄𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆𝒓 𝒅𝒆𝒕𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒛𝒆𝒅 𝒎𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒏𝒆.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡
Liquid biopsy, a non-invasive diagnostic technique that detects cancer-related genetic mutations in blood, has emerged as a powerful tool in oncology. The increasing prevalence of cancer, coupled with advancements in precision medicine, is propelling the adoption of liquid biopsies in the U.S.
𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐨𝐩 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞: -https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/united-states-liquid-biopsy-market
𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:
𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞: The escalating rates of cancer diagnosis in the U.S. are fueling demand for early detection methods. Liquid biopsy’s ability to detect cancer at an early stage offers significant clinical benefits.
𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Continuous innovation in liquid biopsy technologies, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) analysis, is enhancing the accuracy and reliability of these tests.
𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐓𝐨𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞: With a growing emphasis on tailored treatment strategies, liquid biopsy is becoming a cornerstone of precision medicine. It allows oncologists to monitor treatment response and make informed decisions, leading to better patient outcomes.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡: 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏𝟐 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐
In 2023, the U.S. liquid biopsy market was valued at $3,786.2 million. However, by 2032, it is expected to surpass a market valuation of $12,004.9 million, representing a significant increase over the forecast period.
𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐢𝐬 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲:
Increased Adoption in Clinical Settings: Liquid biopsy is gaining traction in routine clinical practice, as it provides a minimally invasive alternative to traditional tissue biopsies.
Expansion of Companion Diagnostics: The FDA’s approval of liquid biopsy tests as companion diagnostics is enabling pharmaceutical companies to develop targeted therapies in conjunction with diagnostic tools.
Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Testing: The preference for less invasive diagnostic procedures is bolstering the liquid biopsy market, particularly in cases where tissue samples are difficult to obtain.
𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐋𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐝 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐬𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐥𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐝 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐬𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞, 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐥𝐞𝐬: Stringent regulatory requirements can slow the approval process for new liquid biopsy tests. However, ongoing collaborations between diagnostic companies and regulatory bodies are expected to mitigate these challenges.
𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: The high cost of liquid biopsy tests may limit access to these diagnostics, particularly in underinsured populations. Nevertheless, as the technology matures and becomes more widely available, costs are expected to decrease.
𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐬: 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐁𝐞𝐲𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
Although the primary focus of liquid biopsy is oncology, there is growing interest in its potential applications beyond cancer detection. Researchers are exploring its use in detecting other conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases and neurodegenerative disorders.
This expanding scope of liquid biopsy applications presents lucrative opportunities for market players, who can leverage their expertise to diversify into new areas of healthcare diagnostics.
𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: -https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/united-states-liquid-biopsy-market
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
𝐒𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐥𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐝 𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐬𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:
Biocept, Inc.
Illumina, Inc.
Myriad Genetics, Inc.
QIAGEN
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Guardant Health
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
ANGLE plc
BIODESIX
NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.
Other major players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲
Multi Gene Parallel Analysis (NGS)
Single Gene Analysis (PCR Microarrays)
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭
Blood Sample Based
Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐫
Circulating Nucleic Acids
CTC
Exosomes/Microvesicles
Circulating Proteins
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧: 𝐀 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐋𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐝 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐬𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
With a projected CAGR of 13.68% from 2024 to 2032, the U.S. liquid biopsy market is on a path of robust growth. The combination of technological advancements, increased adoption in clinical practice, and the rising demand for personalized medicine will continue to drive the market forward. By 2032, liquid biopsy is expected to become an indispensable tool in the early detection and management of cancer, solidifying its role in the future of healthcare.
𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: -https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/united-states-liquid-biopsy-market
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Mirza Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+91 99108 20439
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.