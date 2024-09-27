First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on September 27 - Remembrance Day

AZERBAIJAN, September 27 - To His Excellency Mr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Dear Mr. President,

We were deeply shocked by the news of numerous casualties as a result of an explosion at a coal mine in the city of Tabas.

I share your grief over this tragedy, and on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, extend my deepest...

23 September 2024, 15:44