Automotive Electric Water Pump Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Global Automotive Electric Water Pump Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

It will grow to $6.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive electric water pump market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.35 billion in 2023 to $3.86 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing fuel efficiency standards, increased emphasis on emission reduction, advanced engine cooling requirements, rising demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, automotive innovation and performance enhancement, increased engine downsizing trends.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Automotive Electric Water Pump Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The automotive electric water pump market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued emission reduction efforts, integration of smart and connected features, rise of thermal management systems, increased focus on lightweight materials, growing market penetration of electric vehicles.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Automotive Electric Water Pump Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9520&type=smp

Growth Driver of The Automotive Electric Water Pump Market

The rising demand for electric vehicles is expected to boost the growth of the market going forward. An electric vehicle (EV) refers to a vehicle that can be propelled by an electric motor that gets power from a battery and can be charged externally. An automotive electric water pump determines how much coolant circulates through the engine of an electric vehicle at specific temperature ranges and maintains a target temperature by using a controller. This avoids insufficient or excessive cooling. Hence, rising demand for electric vehicles is expected to boost the automotive electric water pump market.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-electric-water-pump-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving The Automotive Electric Water Pump Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler AG, Hitachi Astemo Americas Inc., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Rheinmetall Automotive AG, Valeo Service, Continental Automotive GmbH, BLDC Pump Co. Ltd., Gates Corporation, Davies Craig Pty Ltd., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Hanon Systems Co. Ltd., Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Magna International Inc., Behr Hella Service GmbH, Carter Fuel Systems LLC, GMB Corporation, Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc., ACDelco, DENSO Corporation, Delphi Technologies LLC, BorgWarner Inc., Mahle GmbH, Pierburg GmbH, Airtex Products L.P., ASC Industries Inc., Okinawa Pumps Co. Ltd., Keihin Group, Sanden Holdings Corporation.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Automotive Electric Water Pump Market Share Analysis?

Major companies operating in the automotive electric water pump market are focusing on product developments, such as electric water pumps for electric, hybrid, and ice vehicles, to sustain their position in the market.

How Is The Global Automotive Electric Water Pump Market Segmented?

1) By Voltage Type: 12V, 24V

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Duty Trucks, Buses And Coaches

3) By Propulsion: Internal Combustion Engines (ICEs), Electric, Battery Electric, Hybrid Or Plug-in Hybrid Electric, Fuel-Cell Electric

4) By Application: Engine, Turbocharger, Battery, Other Applications

5) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Automotive Electric Water Pump Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Automotive Electric Water Pump Market Definition

An automotive electric water pump refers to a pump that moves coolant from the cooling system to the engine's internals using a motor. It aids in the movement of coolant from the radiator to all of the relevant sections of the powertrain. It uses controller to determine how much coolant circulates through the engine at different temperature ranges and maintain a desired temperature.

Automotive Electric Water Pump Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global automotive electric water pump market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Automotive Electric Water Pump Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automotive electric water pump market size, automotive electric water pump market drivers and trends, automotive electric water pump market major players and automotive electric water pump market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Automotive Sunroof Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-sunroof-global-market-report

Automotive Coatings Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-coatings-global-market-report

Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-tire-pressure-monitoring-system-global-market-report

What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.