JETOUR Announces Strategic Partnership with CCF Protecting Endangered Cheetahs Together

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cheetahs, the world's fastest land animals, are beloved worldwide. However, few people are aware that their wild population is rapidly declining with less than 7,500 individuals remaining. Studies show that cheetahs' current habitat has shrunk by 91% compared to historical levels, primarily due to habitat loss, human wildlife conflict and illegal wildlife trade. Now cheetahs are only found in a few countries with population strong-holds in southern Africa, Namibia and Botswana, and East Africa, Kenya and Tanzania. Two thirds of the remaining populations are less than 100 individuals and are on the brink of extinction. Namibia is known as the Cheetah Capital of the World.In its global development, JETOUR adheres to its "Travel+" strategy, focusing on regional economic development and conserving the natural and cultural environments related to travel. During the collaboration with Discovery Channel earlier this year, JETOUR visited Namibia and learned about the dire situation of cheetahs in Africa. Realizing the urgency of wildlife protection, JETOUR actively sought opportunities to participate in cheetah conservation.Partnering with CCF: Stepping in Cheetah ConservationFounded in Namibia in 1990, the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) has been at the forefront of global cheetah conservation. Led by Dr. Laurie Marker, CCF is a world leader in cheetah research and conservation. JETOUR began discussions with Dr. Laurie Marker in April and quickly cooperated on the global cheetah conservation initiative.On 20 September 2024, JETOUR officially announced its strategic partnership with CCF at the launch event in South Africa. To support CCF, JETOUR will support the annual care of two orphan/non-releasable cheetahs and donate official vehicles in improving cheetah habitats. JETOUR will also work with the Discovery Channel to produce a documentary on cheetah conservation and promote the "Protect the Cheetah" initiative worldwide. This campaign aims to raise public awareness and encourage participation in cheetah conservation.Dr. Laurie Marker, CCF’s Founder and Executive Director, stated, "Cheetah conservation requires long-term commitment, and JETOUR, with its dedication to long-term goals, is a perfect partner. We are grateful for their support, and we will deepen our cooperation to inspire more people to join our global 'Protect the Cheetah' initiative, to maintain ecological balance together."Ke Chuandeng, Vice President of JETOUR Auto, also highly praised the partnership: "We are honored to be part of this mission. We recognize the importance of wildlife conservation and the enormous challenges it faces. We hope JETOUR will bring global attention to the cheetah's plight and encourage more people and organizations to contribute to the 'Protect the Cheetah' initiative."Travel as ESG Practices: Enriching the "Travel+" StrategyCurrently, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) mission has become a significant trend in corporate development. JETOUR has incorporated ESG mission into its business and global development since its inception.In China, JETOUR launched the long-term charitable program of "Journey of Hope", focusing on the education and healthcare of left-behind children. Since 2020, JETOUR and its users have organized over 300 charitable activities. The company also established an ESG section on its app, encouraging users to participate in various charitable activities, with plans to hold 2,000 events over the next decade.Internationally, JETOUR follows the "In somewhere, For somewhere" philosophy, conducting various charitable activities, such as traffic safety campaigns in Angola, sponsorship of vehicles for disabled athletes in Peru, support for rural road construction in Kazakhstan, and donations to children's education in Saudi Arabia. Through these initiatives, JETOUR continues to demonstrate that travel and ESG are deeply interconnected, creating social value for the regions.Given the global emphasis on sustainable development, JETOUR’s partnership with CCF marks its first venture into wildlife conservation. The collaboration enriches its "Travel+" strategy and opens a new avenue in global ESG efforts. Mr. Calum O’Flaherty, CCF’s human wildlife conflict mitigation specialist and Mr. Moya Justin Moya, CCF’s lead cheetah keeper attended the signing ceremony with JETOUR in South Africa on behalf of CCF.In the future, JETOUR will continue to uphold its belief in "Travel as ESG Practices", encouraging users to explore the unknown, create value during their journeys, and find happiness in contributing to ESG mission.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.