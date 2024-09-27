New award in memory of Dr Lowitja O’Donoghue AC CBE DSG

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander South Australians delivering exceptional care to advance health outcomes across the state will be recognised through a brand-new SA Health Award honouring Yankunytjatjara woman, the late Dr Lowitja O’Donoghue AC CBE DSG.

The creation of the Dr Lowitja O’Donoghue Award for Excellence in Aboriginal Health was announced at the SA Health Aboriginal Workforce Network (SHAWN) Forum yesterday.

The award is in memory of Dr Lowitja O’Donoghue, a revered pioneer and an extraordinary advocate for Aboriginal health and wellbeing. Dr O’Donoghue died on Kaurna Land aged 91 years, on February 4, 2024.

The new award honours Dr O’Donoghue’s legacy by recognising individuals and initiatives across SA Health that reflect her commitment to improving Aboriginal health and supporting Aboriginal workforce development.

Born at De Rose Hill on the APY Lands in 1932, Dr O’Donoghue became the first Aboriginal person to train as a nurse at the Royal Adelaide Hospital in 1954 (RAH). She achieved triple certificate qualifications in nursing, midwifery and mental health. After completing her training, Dr O’Donoghue worked at the RAH as a nurse, progressing to Charge Sister.

During the 1960s, Dr O’Donoghue travelled to India to nurse with the Baptist Overseas Mission, gaining a broader perspective on Indigenous cultures worldwide and cementing her determination to fight for the rights of Indigenous peoples globally.

She campaigned for the recognition of Aboriginal peoples in the 1967 Referendum, and later joined the South Australian branch of the Federal Office of the Department of Aboriginal Affairs.

Dr O’Donoghue was awarded Australian of the Year in 1984 and in 1990 became the inaugural Chairperson of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission (ATSIC). After resigning from ATSIC at the end of 1996, Dr O’Donoghue was appointed inaugural Chairperson of the first Cooperative Research Centre (CRC) for Aboriginal and Tropical Health in 1997.

Following three subsequent CRCs, the Lowitja Institute was established in 2010, with Dr O’Donoghue gifting her name to the organisation, also becoming its Founding Patron. Lowitja Institute proudly stands as Australia’s only national Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community controlled health research institute.

The Lowitja O’Donoghue Foundation was established on August 1, 2022, in acknowledgement of Dr O’Donoghue’s 90th birthday, to honour the legacy of her extraordinary leadership and lifetime of work. She entrusted the Foundation to carry forward her vision to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to create change through self-determined pathways that provide equality, empowerment, education, voice and action.

On behalf of Dr O’Donoghue’s family, proud niece Deb Edwards of the Lowitja O’Donoghue Foundation and Lowitja Institute, attended the SHAWN Forum to share her Aunt’s remarkable legacy and to officially launch the award.

SHAWN was developed to create a culturally safe environment for all SA Health Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander staff to come together and share their cultural knowledge, practice, wisdom, work and life experiences together.

The SA Health awards are held annually to showcase excellence in the public health sector. This year’s award winners will be announced on 29 November 2024.

Attributable to Chris Picton

Dr Lowitja O’Donoghue’s lifelong dedication and service has impacted the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people throughout Australia.

The Dr Lowitja O’Donoghue Award for Excellence in Aboriginal Health ensures her memory and impact across health lives on, by recognising the people and projects making a difference to Aboriginal health both now and in the generations that follow.

Attributable to Department of Health and Wellbeing Chief Executive Officer, Dr Robyn Lawrence

Through a lifetime of unwavering courage and passion, Dr Lowitja O’Donoghue leaves behind a remarkable legacy which has and will continue to enhance the lives of Aboriginal Australians.

She championed the rights of Aboriginal people, particularly in advocating for access to better and fairer healthcare and health outcomes.

Through this new SA Health award, we will celebrate and remember Dr O’Donoghue’s contributions by recognising the achievements of others in the field.

Attributable to Lowitja O’Donoghue Foundation Senior Project Officer, Deb Edwards

It is with great pride that the O’Donoghue family supports the announcement of the Dr Lowitja O’Donoghue Award for Excellence in Aboriginal Health, and to see our Aunty and Nana honoured through such an important award.

She opened doors and held them open for others.

She would be so happy to know that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander led health excellence will be recognised and rightly acknowledged through the memory of her trailblazing leadership and work.