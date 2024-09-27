Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts leads closing ceremony of National Arbor Month in Middledrift, 30 Sept
The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms. Bernice Swarts, will lead the closing ceremony of the National Arbor Month campaign at the Fort Cox Agriculture and Forestry Training Institute on Monday, 30 September 2024, in Middledrift, Eastern Cape.
National Arbor Month, which is celebrated annually in September, is aimed at raising awareness among South Africans about the importance of conserving, protecting, and planting trees for the benefit of both the environment and society.
The 2024 Arbor Month is celebrated under theme: “Celebrating 30 Years of Freedom: Promoting Environmental Conservation and Sustainable Forest Management”.
Amongst the key activities of the Arbor Month closing ceremony, the Deputy Minister will plant indigenous trees, visit the forestry sector careers exhibition and lead an engagement with attendees.
Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:
Closing Ceremony:
Date: Monday, 30 September 2024
Time: 10:00am
Venue: Fort Cox Agriculture and Forestry Training Institute, Middledrift, Eastern Cape
To RSVP, please contact Paul Sigutya on 072 / psigutya@dffe.gov.za or Kagiso Letsebe / 083 439 9755 / kletsebe@dffe.gov.za
For media enquiries, please contact
Peter Mbelengwa
Cell: 082 611 8197
E-mail: pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za
