Minister Sisisi Tolashe launches Social Development Month, 27 Sept

The Minister of Social Development, Ms Sisisi Tolashe will on Friday, 27 September officially launch the Social Development (DSD) Month under the theme: “30 Years of Democracy, Partnership and Growth: Towards Reigniting the role of the family.”



During the month-long programme, the Department conducts targeted outreach programmes, focusing on vulnerable communities across South Africa. The launch will be preceded by the Minister and Members of the Executive Council (MINMEC) meeting, the highest decision-making forum that meets on a periodic basis to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the social development sector.



During the briefing, Minister Tolashe will outline some of the key programmes that are aimed at addressing the cost of living crisis, payment of social grants, employment of social service professionals and funding of the non-profit organisations.



Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the launch of Social Development Month planned as follows:



Date: Friday, 27 September 2024

Time: 12h00-13h00

Venue: Irene Country Lodge, Centurion-Gauteng Province



Media can RSVP by contacting Ms Nomfundo Lentsoane on 0664806845 / e-mail: NomfundoLe@dsd.gov.za or Mr Sandi Mbatha on 082 525 2959 and SandiM@dsd.gov.za



Media enquiries may be forwarded to

Ms Nomfundo Lentsoane

Cell: 066 480 6845

E-mail: NomfundoLe@dsd.gov.za