Mechanic Apprentices farewelled

The Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) has farewelled three (03) Mechanic Apprentice at the CSSI Headquarter, Rove in Honiara yesterday.

The Mechanic student are doing their three (03) months apprenticeship at the Correctional Service Workshop and Garage. Among the three are two males and a female.

CSSI Commissioner Mr. Mactus Forau expressed his sincere gratitude for their contribution made by this Vocational Training students during their time in the CSSI, particularly for their apprenticeship in the field of mechanics within the Transport Unit under Logistics & Support Services Department.

“On behalf of my Executive and CSSI organization, I want to acknowledge three of you for your outstanding performance, hard work and dedication. CSSI is proud to up skilling you to become professional mechanic in our country”, says Commissioner Forau.

In their farewell remarks, Apprentice Representative Edward Mark expressed their warmest gratitude for the opportunity given during their time with CSSI Workshop Team for the past three months.

“Our time with CSSI Workshop Team remains meaningful as we learn many new ideas, skills and also benefit from the well qualified mechanic staff of Correctional Service”.

“I thank you! CSSI Commissioner and your Executives, Commandants, Directors, Ranks and Files for all your support rendered to us during our time in the organisation”, says Edward.

CSSI Commissioner presents a certificate of appreciation to the three Apprentices in acknowledging their efforts and hard work.

Ends////

CSSI Press

Edward Mark received his certificate of appreciation from CSSI Commissioner

A female apprentice Florida Anifaegia received her certificate of appreciation from CSSI Commissioner.