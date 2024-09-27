Police arrest a 49-year-old father for raping his own daughter in Isabel province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) in Buala have arrested a 49-year-old father for raping his own daughter in a village on Isabel province.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Isabel Province, Inspector Harry Vanosi said, “It was alleged the father have been raping his own daughter on different times and strongly warn her not tell anyone about what he did to her.”

PPC Vanosi said, “Because of fear the victim kept it secret till she got pregnant and she admitted to her grandmother the actual story of what happened to her.”

Inspector Vanosi said, “The suspect has been charged for two (2) counts for the offences of rape contrary to section 136F (1) of the penal code. (Amendment) (Sexual offences) Act 2016, released on strict bail condition and will appear before Buala Magistrates’ Court circuit on a later date.”

Mr. Vanosi encourages and appeals to the good people of Isabel province to come forward and report to police matters relating to the sexual abuse of woman and children. This is important because women and children are vulnerable to such serious crime and are bound to be protected under the laws.

“I discourage custom settlement of very serious matters but to allow law and order to deal with the matter thoroughly. For instance, a serious matter such as rape itself has a maximum penalty of life imprisonment if found guilty by the court,” PPC Vanosi said.

He said, “I want to thank community where the rape incident has happened for their understanding and support in assisting Buala police in their investigation into this case. Law and order are everyone’s business and you are encouraged to support Buala police to prevent further occurrence of related crimes in our province.”

