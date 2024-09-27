Seven suspects arrested for brewing kwaso (homebrew) in Choiseul Province

Taro Police in Choiseul Province have arrested seven suspects for brewing kwaso (homebrew) at Poroporo village in Northwest Choiseul recently.

The arrest came about when information was received that a group of youths engaged in making kwaso.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Choiseul Province, Superintendent Berry Pogesopa said, “This has raised great concern from the villagers as more anti-social activities were happening in the village.”

PPC Pogesopa said, “Police responded and made follow up enquiry. During the follow up enquiry, seven youths have been identified and arrested for making kwaso.”

Superintendent Pogesopa said, “Items used for distilling kwaso were also located and taken to the police station as exhibits for the crime committed.”

Mr. Pogesopa said, “Kwaso is one of the main triggers of crime in our communities that disturb peace and stability. I urge all community leaders to work together with Police in providing information so that such activities are dealt with.”

All suspects were taken to Taro police station and were charged for restriction on making liquor and imposession of Implement for distilling liquor contrary to section 50 and 55 the Liquor Act respectively. The suspect was bailed to appear at the Taro Magistrates’ Court on 07 October 2024.

PPC Choiseul would like to thank the Poroporo community for assisting Taro police with Information that led to the arrest. It is a kind of working together your police are expecting from our communities in Choiseul Province.

For crime related incidents in Choiseul Province please call Taro police phone 63199 or 63100.

