11 suspects arrested for different offenses committed in Isabel province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) in Buala have arrested 11 suspects for different offenses committed during an investigation operation to Gao/Bugotu constituency recently.

The 11 suspects have been arrested and charged for restriction on making liquor contrary to section 50 (2) (c) of the liquor act, house breaking and committing felony to section 300 of the penal code and criminal trespass contrary to section 189 of the penal code.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Isabel Province, Inspector Harry Vanosi said, “The suspects were released on bail and will appear before court on the 20 October 2024.”

PPC Vanosi said, “The suspects were arrested during an investigation operation on Gao/Bugotu constituency. The investigation Operation is targeted for new registered cases reported and the outstanding cases pending, during the last months.”

Inspector Vanosi said, “A two-day investigation operation was done and a total of six cases were investigated and they are within the area of Vulavu, Tanade, Tataba, Sepi and Ole village.”

Mr. Vanosi said, “The investigation operation was successful, where Buala Police registered five new cases and completed six outstanding cases and arrested eleven suspects.”

PPC supervising Inspector Harry Vanosi, conveyed his heartfelt acknowledgement to the chiefs and elders of the villages visited for their cooperation in assisting the police to its successful operation.

Police are urging all community members to be good law-abiding citizens and respect the laws of Solomon Islands.

//End//