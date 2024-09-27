National-level preparatory session for the first Global Ministerial Conference to End Violence Against Children conducted successfully

The Ministry of Women, Youth, Children, and Family Affairs (MWYCFA), in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Save the Children in Solomon Islands, successfully conducted a national-level preparatory session in Honiara last week. The session was crucial in preparing for Solomon Islands’ participation in the first Global Ministerial Conference to End Violence Against Children (VAC), which will take place from the 7th–8th November in Bogota, Columbia, this year.

The session featured the voices of children, survivors, and civil society members who shared their perspectives and priorities. The session envisioned what a country free from VAC would look like and discussed the crucial steps to be taken to realize this vision.

“I believe that young people are an important force to eliminate violence against children. Under the right guidance, with the youthfulness and the strength that we have, we can raise awareness, speak up, and bring the changes we want to see exist within our communities,” said Herman, a Form 6 student of King George the Sixth School, shared with the participants.

In his keynote address, the Permanent Secretary for the MWYCFA, Dr. Cedric Alependava, highlighted the Solomon Islands long history of working towards preventing (VAC) in homes, schools, communities, and online while strengthening children’s access to social services.

“The preparatory session has enable us to reflect on what we have progressively achieved as a country. An opportunity to identify areas that we need to scale-up our action and commitment in addressing VAC in the Solomon Islands,” he said.

The two-day preparatory session included a review of the progress the Solomon Islands has made so far on key areas of national progress and priorities for scaling up evidence-based strategies to end VAC.

While addressing the attendees, UNICEF presented findings from recent research carried out in the country.

“Latest evidence points to the economic cost of VAC in the Solomon Islands reaching SBD 1.1 billion, or 9.13 percent of the country’s gross domestic product. By investing in targeted prevention and response strategies, we can reduce this immense burden and create a safer, more secure future for all children,” said UNICEF Pacific’s Chief of Solomon Islands Field Office, Ronesh Prasad.

Save the Children, along with other partners, also reaffirmed their commitment to supporting government efforts to end VAC.

“Save the Children is committed to working alongside the Solomon Islands Government to meet the Sustainable Development Goals, the Convention on the Rights of the Child, and national legal and policy frameworks to address the high levels of violence against children in the Solomon Islands,” said Save the Children’s Country Director, Lisa Cuatt.

The national preparatory session was attended by representatives from Ministry of Women, Youth, Children, and Family Affairs, Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development, Ministry of Health and Medical Services, Ministry of Home Affairs, UNICEF, Prime Minister’s Office, New Zealand High Commission, British High Commission, United States Embassy, Public Solicitors, Save the Children in Solomon Islands, ChildFund, Seif Ples, Family Support Centre, Christian Care Centre, high school students and other partners.

The Global Ministerial Conference with the theme based on ending VAC will be attended by the MWYCFA Honourable Minister and Permanent Secretary.

ends////