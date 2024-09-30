Biosurgery Global Market 2024 To Reach $20.87 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 8.3%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Biosurgery Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The biosurgery market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $14.01 billion in 2023 to $15.18 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing surgical procedures, rise in chronic diseases, growing geriatric population, shift towards biodegradable product, regulatory changes, and approvals.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Biosurgery Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The biosurgery market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $20.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in tissue engineering, rise in minimally invasive procedures, focus on regenerative medicine, shift towards biologics, aging population needs.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Biosurgery Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Biosurgery Market

The increase in the prevalence of chronic disease is expected to propel the growth of the biosurgery market going forward. Chronic disease refers to health problems that persist for a year or longer and necessitate continuing medical care, restricting everyday activities, or both. The main causes of death and disability in the US are chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and heart disease. Biosurgery is used to eliminate dead tissue, lower the risk of infection, and speed up the healing process for chronic wounds.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

Which Market Players Are Driving The Biosurgery Market Growth?

Key players in the tem market include Baxter International Inc., B. Braun SE, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Hemostasis LLC, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., CryoLife Inc., CSL Limited, Pfizer Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Kuros Biosciences AG, Orthofix Medical Inc., Smiths & Nephew PLC, Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corp., Betatech Medical, Tissue Regenix Group PLC, Aroa Biosurgery Ltd., Anika Therapeutics Inc., Arthrex Inc., B Braun Surgical SA, Biom'Up SA, Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast Corp., Cook Medical Inc., Endo International PLC, Genzyme Corporation, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Cerus Corporation.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Biosurgery Market Size?

Major companies operating in the market are adopting a strategic partnership approach to expand capabilities in the market. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Global Biosurgery Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Bone-Graft Substitutes, Soft-Tissue Attachments, Hemostatic Agents, Surgical Sealants and Adhesives, Adhesion Barriers, Staple Line Reinforcement

2) By Source: Natural or Biologics Products, Synthetic Products

3) By Application: Orthopedic Surgery, General Surgery, Neurological Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Gynecological Surgery, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Biosurgery Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Biosurgery Market Definition

Biosurgery refers to the practice of using live maggots to remove dead tissue from wounds, reduce the risk of infection, and hasten wound healing. It primarily consists of semi-synthetic, synthetic, or natural materials that aid in the healing of surgical incisions and the restoration of tissue.

Biosurgery Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global biosurgery market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Biosurgery Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on biosurgery market size, biosurgery market drivers and trends, biosurgery market major players and biosurgery market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

