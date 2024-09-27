North America ECG Patch and Holter Monitoring Market to US$ 5,033.5 Million by 2032 at 15.99% CAGR | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑵𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒉 𝑨𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒂 𝑬𝑪𝑮 𝑷𝒂𝒕𝒄𝒉 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑯𝒐𝒍𝒕𝒆𝒓 𝑴𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝒆𝒙𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒓𝒐𝒃𝒖𝒔𝒕 𝒈𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒕𝒉, 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒂 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒗𝒂𝒍𝒖𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒐𝒇 𝑼𝑺$ 1,324.6 𝒎𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒊𝒏 2023. 𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒋𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒄𝒉 𝒂 𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒈𝒈𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑼𝑺$ 5,033.5 𝒎𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒃𝒚 2032, 𝒅𝒓𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒏 𝒃𝒚 𝒂𝒏 𝒊𝒎𝒑𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒄𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒅 𝒂𝒏𝒏𝒖𝒂𝒍 𝒈𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒕𝒉 𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒆 (𝑪𝑨𝑮𝑹) 𝒐𝒇 15.99% 𝒅𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅 𝒐𝒇 2024 𝒕𝒐 2032.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
The electrocardiogram (ECG) patch and Holter monitoring market in North America has witnessed significant advancements, with the demand for continuous cardiac monitoring devices growing rapidly. These devices, widely used for the diagnosis and monitoring of heart conditions, are increasingly being adopted due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements, and a growing aging population.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬
𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞
Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) continue to be one of the leading causes of mortality in North America, creating a substantial demand for accurate and reliable monitoring solutions like ECG patches and Holter monitors. The devices help in early detection, enabling timely intervention and treatment.
𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐜 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠
The integration of innovative technologies such as AI, IoT, and mobile connectivity in ECG patches and Holter devices is improving patient outcomes. The latest generation of devices offers enhanced data accuracy, longer monitoring periods, and real-time monitoring, making them highly effective for healthcare providers and patients alike.
𝐀𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬
North America is witnessing a rise in the geriatric population, which is prone to cardiac issues. This demographic trend is fueling the demand for easy-to-use, non-invasive cardiac monitoring solutions like ECG patches, which can be used for extended periods without causing discomfort.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
The North America ECG Patch and Holter Monitoring Market can be segmented based on product type, end-users, and geography.
By Product Type: The market includes Holter monitors and ECG patches, with ECG patches gaining increased attention for their convenience and continuous monitoring capabilities.
By End-User: The key end-users of these devices include hospitals, ambulatory care centers, and home healthcare providers. The demand for home-based monitoring solutions is on the rise due to the preference for remote patient monitoring.
By Geography: The U.S. dominates the market, accounting for the largest market share due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of digital healthcare solutions. Canada is also witnessing substantial growth due to its expanding healthcare services.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
The North American market for ECG patches and Holter monitoring is highly competitive, with key players investing in R&D to develop more advanced and patient-friendly devices. Major companies include:
AliveCor, Inc.
Cardiac Insight Inc.
Fukuda Denshi Co., Ltd.
GE Healthcare
Hill -Rom
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Medtronic Plc.
LifeSignals, Inc.
Nihon Kohden Corporation
Schiller AG
Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
By Product
ECG Patch
Holter Monitor
Single Holter Monitors
3 Lead Holter Monitors
6 Lead Holter Monitors
12 Lead Holter Monitors
Others
By Application
Diagnostics
Monitoring
Long-term (or continuous) monitoring
Automatic analysis
Extended cardiac monitoring
Others
By End User
Hospitals & Clinics
Home Settings & Ambulatory Facilities
Others
By Country
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤
The North America ECG Patch and Holter Monitoring Market is poised for exponential growth in the coming years, thanks to advancements in wearable technology, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, and growing patient awareness of early cardiac diagnosis. The market’s projected CAGR of 15.99% between 2024 and 2032 reflects strong future demand, with significant opportunities for innovation in remote cardiac monitoring solutions.
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
With a market size expected to exceed US$ 5,033.5 million by 2032, the North America ECG Patch and Holter Monitoring Market represents a thriving sector of the healthcare industry. The convergence of healthcare technology and rising demand for efficient cardiac monitoring solutions is set to drive the market’s growth, making it a vital segment for healthcare providers and medical device manufacturers alike.
