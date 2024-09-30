Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Global Market 2024 To Reach $215.69 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 10.3%

The Business Research Company

Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $215.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bio-pharmaceutical logistics market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $131.79 billion in 2023 to $145.69 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in clinical trials, globalization of pharmaceutical supply chains, increase in personalized medicine, temperature-sensitive clinical materials, focus on patient-centric logistics, pharmaceutical serialization initiatives.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The bio-pharmaceutical logistics market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $215.69 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to gene and cell therapies market growth, sustainable logistics practices, rise in orphan drug development, adoption of autonomous vehicles, demand for biologics and biosimilars, precision medicine logistics.

Growth Driver Of The Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market

The increasing use of biologics is expected to propel the bio-pharmaceutical logistics market going forward. Biologics refers to powerful medication products that are produced from living organisms or contain components of living organisms. It is possible for biological drugs to interact with containers or packaging components due to their sensitivity, thus requiring cold or even cryogenic storage. Biopharmaceutical logistics provides services for handling biopharmaceuticals such as plasma, and temperature-sensitive products that enable access to life-saving healthcare products such as biologics, medicines, and vaccines.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Trends?

Key players in the market include Kuehne + Nagel International AG, FedEx Corporation, SF Express Co. Ltd., Dalsey Hillblom and Lynn, Kerry Logistics Network Limited, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, United Parcel Service of America Inc., DB Schenker, Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P., C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Ceva Logistics, Dansk Supermarked A/S., Nippon Express, GEODIS S.A., Air Canada Cargo, World Courier Inc., QuickSTAT Global Life Science Logistics Inc., Marken, Biocair, Almac Group, PCI Pharma Services Holdings LLC, Cryoport Inc., MNX Global Logistics LLC., Movianto, Clinical Trial Logistics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, World Courier Management Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Parexel International Corporation, Selvita S.A.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the market are focusing on innovating new advance logistics solution, such as ultra-low temperature-controlled logistics to advance their market operation better. Ultra-low temperature-controlled logistics refers to the storage, preservation, and transportation of goods that require maintenance at extremely low temperatures.

How Is The Global Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Cold Chain Logistics, Non-Cold Chain Logistics

2) By Service: Transportation, Warehousing And Distribution, Value Added Services

3) By Retail Format: Specialty Stores, Hyper Markets, Departmental Stores

4) By Application: Ground Shipping, Sea Shipping, Air Shipping

5) By End Users: Pharmaceuticals, Biopharmaceuticals, Pharmacies, Hospitals, Clinics, Supermarkets, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Definition

Biopharmaceuticals refer to medical drugs produced using biotechnology. Biopharmaceutical logistics is the process of transportation, warehousing, packing, and shipping, as well as inventory management of biopharmaceuticals. It provides services for handling biopharmaceuticals such as plasma, and temperature-sensitive products, among others.

The Bio-Pharmaceutical Logistics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on bio-pharmaceutical logistics market size, bio-pharmaceutical logistics market drivers and trends, bio-pharmaceutical logistics market major players and bio-pharmaceutical logistics market growth across geographies.

