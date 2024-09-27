St. Johnsbury Barracks / Single-Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A4007488

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jack Skiff

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 09/25/24 approximately 2323 hours

STREET: I-91 Northbound

TOWN: Ryegate

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 114.2

WEATHER: Rainy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Callie Meisel

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Ranger

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 09/25/2024 at approximately 2323 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 91 Northbound near mile marker 114.2 in Ryegate. Investigation revealed the operator lost control of the vehicle in the heavy rain and overturned in the median. The operator was transported to the hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/a

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: No

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

