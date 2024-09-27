St. Johnsbury Barracks / Single-Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A4007488
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jack Skiff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/25/24 approximately 2323 hours
STREET: I-91 Northbound
TOWN: Ryegate
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 114.2
WEATHER: Rainy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Callie Meisel
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Ranger
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 09/25/2024 at approximately 2323 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 91 Northbound near mile marker 114.2 in Ryegate. Investigation revealed the operator lost control of the vehicle in the heavy rain and overturned in the median. The operator was transported to the hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/a
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: No
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.