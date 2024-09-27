Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Single-Vehicle Crash

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 24A4007488                                           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jack Skiff

STATION: St. Johnsbury                                      

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 09/25/24 approximately 2323 hours

STREET: I-91 Northbound

TOWN: Ryegate

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 114.2

WEATHER:       Rainy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Callie Meisel

AGE: 19  

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Ranger

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 09/25/2024 at approximately 2323 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 91 Northbound near mile marker 114.2 in Ryegate. Investigation revealed the operator lost control of the vehicle in the heavy rain and overturned in the median. The operator was transported to the hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/a   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: No

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A        

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

