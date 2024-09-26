Aligning MLHS in the Lens of Disability Inclusion

In the continuous drive to optimize disability inclusion and reduce exclusion in the public sector, the Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS), through its National Rehabilitation and Disability Division, conducted a disability inclusion awareness and policy dialogue session with senior decision-makers of the Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Survey (MLHS). The session was held at the MLHS Conference Room last week.

Given the cross-cutting and multi-sectoral approach needed for the implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of the Solomon Islands National Disability Inclusive Development Policy and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD)—which the Solomon Islands Government ratified in June 2023—raising awareness of these frameworks and holding policy dialogues is crucial. This ensures that the systems and services of the Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Survey are aligned with the principles of disability inclusion. In particular, Article 28 of the UNCRPD emphasizes the right to an adequate standard of living, social protection, and the continuous improvement of living conditions, which are directly relevant to the Ministry’s work.

MLHS, Deputy Secretary Technical, Mr. Robert Misimaka at the discussions highlighted climate change and relocation are pressing issues that the Ministry of Lands, Housing, and survey and the Ministry of environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management, and Meteorology are addressing. He expressed that People with Disability Solomon Islands (PWDSI) has been actively involved in these consultations, with their contributions being invaluable.

Deputy Secretary, Mrs. Margaret Qoloni Etua, at the discussions highlighted the Ministry’s efforts to incorporate accessibility in the designs for their provincial office plans and developments. She recognized that ensuring accessibility in public spaces is crucial and expressed that disability inclusion is now on the Ministry’s radar, stressing that championing this issue as a shared responsibility is a worthwhile pursuit.

Meanwhile, Valuer General, Ms. Helena Joyce Siosi, raised the need for the Ministry to consider the rights of persons with disabilities in relation to land ownership. She noted that the high costs and affordability of land present challenges.

“While the Ministry tries to apply some flexibility in terms of stamp duty for clients in different situations, more could be done to strike a balance between equality and equity in terms of power and discretion. Let’s hope that decision-makers in the Ministry will align with these thoughts toward fostering greater disability inclusion”, said Ms. Siosi.

Additional issues and suggestions raised during the dialogue included ensuring accessible MLHS infrastructure and services, providing old age housing support in the local context, improving location and signage, addressing disability legislation to cater to the needs of persons with disabilities, and the importance of building code standards. Public servant retirement pension benefits were also mentioned as an area worth exploring, particularly as retirees, upon reaching 65 or earlier, are likely to experience some form of impairment. There was also discussion on appropriate terminologies for persons with disabilities.

Reinforcing the points discussed, Disability and Programs Coordinator Mr. Elwin Taloimatakwa summarized that disability inclusion is a progressive realization process. He emphasized that addressing it requires short, medium, and long-term solutions.

“Disability affects all of us throughout life, whether through health conditions, accidents, injury, or aging. Therefore, the policy aims to promote inclusivity across all sectors, benefiting the entire population by creating inclusive systems and services”, said Mr. Taloimatakwa.

To conclude, MHMS National Rehabilitation and Disability Division Director, Mrs. Elsie Taloafiri, expressed her appreciation for the progressive work on inclusion being undertaken by MLHS. She emphasized that when dealing with land and housing, it’s essential to include everyone, commending MLHS for taking meaningful steps toward promoting inclusion.

“On behalf of the MHMS, I would like to thank Deputy Secretary Administration, Mrs. Qoloni Etua, the Permanent Secretary, Deputy Secretary Technical and the Heads of Division (HODs) for organizing the session and for their participation including support from WHO Country Office in what was a highly fruitful and collaborative discussion”, Mrs. Taloafiri said.

MLHS officers during discussions

