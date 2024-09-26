Educating more RNs at UPEI to support the healthcare system
CANADA, September 26 - Student enrolment continues to grow in the University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI) Faculty of Nursing through a collaborative partnership with the province to help address nursing shortages in the healthcare system.
“There is a need to educate, recruit, and retain an increased number of nursing graduates to practice in the PEI health care system due to nation-wide nursing shortages. We continue to provide support to UPEI to ensure they have seats to educate our future nurses.”
- Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane
Since 2021, the annual nursing seat capacity in the UPEI Faculty of Nursing has increased 23 per cent from 80 to 98 seats through government support. These additional 18 nursing seats were achieved by increasing the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BScN) seat capacity from 64 to 70 per year, and the Accelerated BScN seat capacity from 16 to 28 per year. This represents a combined increase of 48 seats for the duration of both programs—four years for the BScN and two years for the Accelerated BScN.
“Providing access to high-calibre nursing education is absolutely a critical component to a sustainable healthcare system. We appreciate that the Government has taken action to create more opportunities to train nurses at UPEI, and to retain our graduates on the Island,” said Dr. Wendy Rodgers, President and Vice-Chancellor, University of Prince Edward Island. “These investments will help address nursing shortages in communities across the province.”
