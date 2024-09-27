Brownedog's New Blues Rock Album “Alcohol” Released to Inspire Recovery and Raise Awareness on Alcohol Abuse

New Blues Rock Album

I believe in the healing power of music,” Brownedog expresses. “By sharing my story and supporting recovery programs, I hope to inspire others to seek help & to remind them that they are not alone.” — Brownedog

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Music has the power to heal, and for Mike Browne (aka Brownedog ), it became a life raft during the tempest of addiction and recovery. Today, his struggles have transformed into a beacon of hope with the release of his debut EP, “Alcohol,” a gritty collection of blues rock songs that candidly explores the themes of recovery, aging, and the quest for meaning.Towards the tail end of a successful career in finance, Mike faced the dark side of alcohol, which ultimately threatened to unravel his achievements. “When I hit rock bottom, I knew I had to make a choice: to succumb to my struggles or to fight back. Recovery was a difficult path, made even more challenging by the pandemic,” he recalls. “In my search for tools to maintain sobriety, I turned to music, which has always been my passion. It became a lifeline, allowing me to express the complex emotions I was experiencing.”“Alcohol,” which is now available on all music streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music under his artist name “Brownedog”, serves as both an artistic outlet and a poignant reminder of the dangers associated with alcohol abuse. The EP’s tracks delve into personal narratives while shedding light on the universal issues surrounding addiction. “This album is a message of awareness,” Brownedog states. “Alcohol does not discriminate; it affects people from all walks of life. We are all potential victims.”In an inspiring act of giving back, Brownedog will donate all proceeds from the EP to provide music therapy programs for individuals undergoing alcohol recovery. “I believe in the healing power of music,” Brownedog expresses. “By sharing my story and supporting recovery programs, I hope to inspire others to seek help and to remind them that they are not alone.”Listeners can explore the raw energy and emotion of “Alcohol” through all streaming platforms. With its powerful message and soulful sound, this EP not only marks a significant milestone in Brownedog’s musical journey but also opens up vital conversations about addiction and recovery.For more information about Brownedog, the “Alcohol” EP, or to schedule an interview, please contact Michael S. Browne or visit https://www.brownedog.com/

It's The Booze Man

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.