Bertha Mae’s Brownie Co. Introduces Pumpkin Spice Brownies: Fall in Love with the Flavors of Autumn

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the crisp autumn air begins to settle in, Bertha Mae's Brownie Co. invites everyone to let the comforting flavors of the season envelop them with their Pumpkin Spice Brownies. This ultimate Fall treat perfectly captures the essence of cozy moments spent with loved ones.

These rich, decadent chocolate brownies are infused with warm pumpkin spice and a hint of cinnamon, making them perfect for enjoying a quiet moment with coffee or sharing with family and friends. Each bite brings a cozy feeling of home, making Bertha Mae’s Pumpkin Spice Brownies the ideal way to celebrate the season.

“As Fall approaches, it’s the perfect time to treat oneself to the sweetness of autumn,” said Wendy Pomerantz, owner of Bertha Mae’s Brownie Co. “Nothing says Fall quite like a delicious brownie fresh from the oven. We’re thrilled to offer our Pumpkin Spice Brownies, bringing warmth and comfort to every occasion.”

Bertha Mae’s Brownie Co. believes that the diverse flavors of its brownies bring a feeling of ‘home’ to every brownie experience. This Fall, the company invites everyone to indulge in the warm, inviting tastes of its Pumpkin Spice Brownies, making autumn gatherings even more special. Celebrate togetherness this autumn with the timeless taste of Bertha Mae’s Brownies, a family tradition that brings generations together one delicious bite at a time.

About Bertha Mae’s:

In 1880, a little girl named Bertha Mae was born in Hope, Arkansas. As she grew, she perfected a brownie recipe that became a family treasure, passed down through the generations. Her daughter shared it with her children, including Wendy Pomerantz's mom, who then passed it to Wendy.

Over a century later, Wendy Pomerantz and her family have brought this cherished recipe to the world by founding Bertha Mae’s Brownie Co. While new flavors and treats have been added over time, the essence of Bertha Mae’s original creation remains unchanged. Each batch of the Original brownies stays true to the recipe passed down through the generations, carrying on Bertha Mae’s legacy.

To find out more about Wendy Pomerantz and her delicious Pumpkin Spice Brownies, follow this link: https://berthamaesbrownies.com/

