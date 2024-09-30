Motown legend, Claudette Robinson celebrates 65 years of Motown with star-studded concert, 'The Miracles Rebirth'

Original Miracles, Smokey and Claudette Robinson with young singers at The Miracles Rebirth

Original Miracle, Claudette Robinson was joined by Smokey Robinson and Frankie Ross along with up-and-coming acts for a night of Motown and Miracles' music.

We are thrilled to have celebrated this milestone and to have honored The Miracles and the rich history of Motown Records” — Adrian L. Miller

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sun Rose at the Pendry West Hollywood was transformed into a beacon of musical legacy last night as The Miracles Rebirth event took center stage. A stellar lineup of performances and a heartwarming tribute to Motown Records made it a night to remember for all in attendance. Hosted by the charismatic Frankie Ross, the event was a spectacular tribute to The Miracles and marked 65 incredible years of Motown Records.

The evening started with Monalisa who brought a dynamic DJ set that seamlessly blended classic Motown hits with contemporary vibes. Then, dynamic performances captivated both the audience and the stage. Rising stars Lyric Ontiveros, Alia Rose, Imani Archer, and Trace Austin set the tone with their soulful renditions, each performance a testament to the enduring influence of The Miracles and Motown's legacy. Tish Hyman took the stage and delivered a breathtaking performance that left the audience in awe. Cassowary, accompanied by a live band, brought a jazzy flair to the end of the night.

THE HONOREE OF THE EVENING: CLAUDETTE ROBINSON, FIRST LADY OF MOTOWN ™

-- graced the stage with a vocal performance that was truly unforgettable. As one of the founding members of The Miracles, her presence alone was enough to evoke a sense of nostalgia and reverence for the legendary group's impact on music history. When she began to sing, the room fell into a hushed silence, captivated by the elegance and grace she brought to the performance. Her voice, still rich and emotive, resonated deeply with the audience, evoking memories of The Miracles' timeless hits that have touched the hearts of millions. Claudette embodied the very spirit of The Miracles, her voice carrying the soulful essence and iconic sound that defined a generation.

Smokey Robinson made a special appearance, stepping out to pay tribute to the group's remarkable legacy and to show his heartfelt support for this meaningful celebration.

Said Adrian Miller, who carefully curated the event, brought to life by Xyion, Inc., "We are thrilled to have celebrated this milestone and to have honored The Miracles and the rich history of Motown Records."

The Miracles Rebirth event was a fitting tribute to the group that helped define the Motown sound, blending nostalgia with contemporary performances to create a night that will be remembered for years to come.

