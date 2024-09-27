Submit Release
Intention to Designate 634 Rymal Rd W, Hamilton

The Statement of Cultural Heritage Value or Interest, Description of Heritage Attributes and supporting Cultural Heritage Assessment may also be viewed in person at the Office of the City Clerk, 71 Main Street West, 1st Floor, Hamilton, Ontario, L8P 4Y5, during regular business hours.

Written Notice of Objection

Any person may, within 30 days after the date of the publication of the Notice, serve written notice of their objections to the proposed designation, together with a statement for the objection and relevant facts, on the City Clerk at the Office of the City Clerk.

Dated at Hamilton, this 27th day of September, 2024.
Matthew Trennum
City Clerk
Hamilton, Ontario

