AG Platkin Announces Paterson Will Receive Funding to Run Youth Boxing Programs

TRENTON — Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and New Jersey State Athletic Control Board (SACB) Commissioner Larry Hazzard, Sr. today announced the selection of two Paterson boxing clubs to receive grant funding to conduct amateur boxing programs for youth in the city.

The after-school programming is expected to reach almost two dozen youth who will attend three-hour sessions, three days per week, at True Warriors Boxing and Fitness Club and at Pound4Pound Fitness. The $65,000 grant funding covers one year of programming.

Participants will gain boxing knowledge and physical fitness training as well as instruction on nutrition, wellness, and life skills. The boxing programs in Paterson follow successful initiatives in Atlantic City and Trenton, which are also focused on providing productive, safe spaces for youth for after-school activities.

“The benefits of this program extend beyond the walls of a boxing gym and into all aspects area of a youth’s life,” said Attorney General Platkin. “Boxing demands discipline, commitment, and self-confidence, and I’m pleased to bring this program to Paterson to support the city’s youth and their communities.”

“The sport of boxing is all-encompassing and includes so much more than just improving physical fitness,” said State Athletic Control Board Commissioner Larry Hazzard, Sr. “Boxing creates mental fitness, helps emotional well-being, and teaches goal setting.”

The program will be coordinated through the Paterson Police Department under Lieutenant Sharon Easton, who is the Commanding Officer of the Community Partnerships Bureau and the Youth Boxing Program Director. Youth who are between the ages of 11 and 18 and who reside and attend school in disadvantaged and high-crime neighborhoods are eligible to enroll. The program offers healthy and safe activities and mentorship during after-school hours.

“The grant will enable us to continue our mission of providing a positive and structured environment where young people can learn not only the art of boxing but also valuable life skills such as self-control, discipline, and mindfulness,” said Lieutenant Easton. “These programs will empower our youth to develop confidence and become positive role models within their communities. I would like to express my appreciation and thank Attorney General Platkin and Commissioner Hazzard for making this funding available.

The majority of participants will gain an array of benefits from the overall experience, including increased physical fitness and stamina, a better understanding of healthy eating habits, improved interpersonal skills, and awareness of different career options in boxing, law enforcement, and other first responder positions.

In addition to the physical fitness training associated with boxing, the participants are expected to attend monthly workshops and field trips. The monthly life skills workshops will be open not only to the youth but also to their family members and area residents as well, to benefit the wider community.

The program will also allow the youth to have regular, positive interaction with boxing professionals, law enforcement, and first responders, and gain a better understanding of them, their work, and their backgrounds. In addition, they will learn about the business aspect of boxing, help host an amateur boxing exhibition, and complete in amateur boxing events.

Participation is also expected to help students achieve academic success. For example, youth enrolled in the program will provide a copy of their school report card to the program facilitator who will maintain regular contact with school personnel should the participant have issues with classwork or behavior. Assessments will also be conducted regularly to identify participants’ needs and help direct them to services for assistance.

Overall, this grant-funded program aims to both keep adolescents out of the criminal justice system and reduce recidivism by removing barriers between police personnel and youth in the community.

