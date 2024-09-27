Xona Space Systems Opens First International Office In Canada

Xona Space Systems

The innovative, high-performance satellite company expands to Montréal, Québec in the historic RCA building

The new team and facilities in Montréal will equip us to more rapidly and efficiently support the PULSAR ecosystem and positions us for potential future growth opportunities in Canada.” — Brian Manning, Co-founder and CEO of Xona

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xona Space Systems (Xona) announces the opening of their second office and first international location in the historic RCA building in Montréal, Québec. The new office space will house Xona’s growing team in Canada, which is led by Xona’s Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, Tyler Reid.Xona is building a constellation of Low Earth Orbit satellites which will provide extremely precise and robust Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) services. Called PULSAR™, Xona’s satellite network will deliver much higher accuracy and protection directly to GNSS/GPS devices that have been firmware updated to utilize the PULSAR service.“As our customer base has been growing, we have identified a need to expand both our internal technical capabilities as well as our geographical footprint to better serve our customers and partners,” said Brian Manning, Co-founder and CEO of Xona. “The new team and facilities in Montréal will equip us to more rapidly and efficiently support the PULSAR ecosystem and positions us for potential future growth opportunities in Canada.”Located along the historic industrial corridor of the Lachine Canal, the central location is rich in aerospace history. The RCA Victor site in Montréal was once a major hub for space, with early contributions to Canada’s first satellite Alouette I and then later serving as prime contractor on satellites including Alouette II and ISIS (International Satellites for Ionospheric Studies) series.“Montréal is a global hub in the aerospace industry and we’re looking forward to building a team of incredible talent here,” said Tyler Reid, Co-founder and CTO, Xona. “We’re excited to be moving into a building with so much history, especially a history tied directly to pioneering in space.”Xona will celebrate the new office opening with a private event and building tour and will be fully operational later this year.About Xona Space SystemsXona Space Systems is developing the most accurate and secure real-time Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) service on the planet. Delivered via high-power signals from Xona’s Low Earth Orbit satellites, Xona’s patented PULSAR™ service is built on an innovative architecture that will enable the next generation of connected technology for autonomous, intelligent systems worldwide. Learn more at Xonaspace.com and connect with us via LinkedIn , or X @XonaSpace

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.