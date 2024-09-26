Continued nighttime and daytime closures on Kaʻahumanu Avenue for utility work

Main, News Posted on Sep 26, 2024 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users that eastbound and westbound lanes of Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) between Kāne Street and Lono Avenue will be impacted by water line work for the Maui Palms Hampton Inn project from Monday, Sept. 30 to Friday, Oct. 4.

Nighttime full westbound closure and eastbound lane closures

All westbound lanes on Kaʻahumanu Avenue between Lono Avenue and Kāne Street will be closed nightly from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 2 and Thursday, Oct. 3, with the last closure ending at 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4

Highway users heading west on Kaʻahumanu Avenue may detour to Lono Avenue to Kamehameha Avenue and use Kāne Street to connect with Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kahului Beach Road.

Also closed will be the left-turn pocket and the left through lane in the eastbound direction on Kaʻahumanu Avenue between Kāne Street and Lono Avenue.

Daytime lane closures

A portion of the left-turn pocket and left through lane in the eastbound and westbound direction on Kaʻahumanu Avenue between Kāne Street and Lono Avenue will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., from Monday, Sept. 30 to Friday, Oct. 4; the left-turn pocket to Kāne Street will remain open.

See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/Artboard-1kaahumanu.png

Signs and cones will be placed in the area to help direct highway users. Please drive with caution around the workers.

More night closures are anticipated in October. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife has been notified of the nighttime work, which is occurring during seabird fallout season Sept. 15 – Dec. 15, when young seabirds leave their nest for the first time and may become disoriented by artificial lighting.

The contractor is working with DLNR, which has made recommendations for best management practices so nighttime work may continue during the fallout season.

