Nightly full closure of H-201 Moanalua Freeway extended through August 2025

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies O‘ahu motorists of the extension of the nighttime full closure of westbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway, from the Middle Street overpass to the Fort Shafter/Kaua Street on-ramp through August 2025.

As a result of 14 unworkable days due to weather, the westbound full closure will be extended through Sunday, Aug. 31, excluding holidays. This full closure was previously scheduled to be complete by the end of July. The total estimated completion date of this work is February 2026; this is changed from previously estimated November 2025. All work is weather permitting, the project completion date is subject to change based on these conditions.

From Sunday, Aug. 3, through Friday, Aug. 8, crews will continue repaving by closing three right lanes on the westbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway between the Middle Street overpass and the Hālawa Interchange from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the following day Sunday through Thursday nights.

From Sunday, Aug. 10, an additional lane will be added to the closure to fully close the westbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway. The work schedule for the full closure will be Sunday through Thursday nights, from 11 p.m. through 5 a.m. the following day. This schedule is expected to continue through Aug. 31 in order to complete repaving of all westbound lanes toward the Funston Road overpass.

During the full closure, westbound motorists will be detoured via the Middle Street off-ramp (Exit 19A) from the westbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway to the Fort Shafter/Kaua Street on-ramp to re-enter the H-201 Moanalua Freeway as shown above.

Special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the planned closure.

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

For a full list of lane closures scheduled on state roadways, please visit the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

