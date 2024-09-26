Nighttime closure at Honoapi‘ilani Highway and Kūihelani Highway

Main, News Posted on Sep 26, 2024 in Highways News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users that crews will be conducting traffic signal work at the intersection of Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Route 30) and Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) in Māʻalaea from 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3 to 6 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4.

The work involves installing a new mast arm which has mounted signals and extends over the roadway.

During the work, there will be lane closures at and near the Honoapi‘ilani Highway and Kūihelani Highway intersection. The right through lane on Kūihelani Highway in the westbound direction will be closed. The right through lane and right-turn pocket on Honoapi‘ilani Highway in the southbound direction will be closed. One through lane on both highways will remain open during the duration of the work.

Signs and cones will be placed in the area to help direct highway users. Please drive with caution around the workers.

