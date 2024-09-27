Successful Free Legal Clinic in Burbank: A Partnership for Justice and Community Support

Attorneys who participated in the Burbank Legal Clinic

Law Offices of Adrianos Facchetti partners with Home Again LA to provide free legal consultations on personal injury and other rights to Burbank residents.

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, September 21, the Law Offices of Adrianos Facchetti, in collaboration with Home Again Los Angeles, hosted a free legal clinic in Burbank. The event ran by appointment only, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 2321 North Catalina Street.The clinic provided essential legal guidance on employee rights, personal injury, and family law. Attendees received one-on-one consultations with attorneys Adrianos Facchetti, Ani Mazmanyan, and Siranush Zhamakochyan, who helped participants understand their legal concerns and options.“Our goal was to empower individuals with the legal knowledge they need,” said Adrianos Facchetti. “We believe everyone deserves access to quality legal advice, regardless of their financial situation.”More than 20 households that utilize Home Again Los Angeles services participated in the clinic. For many, the free consultations offered a pathway to stability and peace of mind.The event was part of a broader effort to strengthen the community by providing access to crucial resources. As a Burbank law firm , the Law Offices of Adrianos Facchetti is committed to making legal assistance accessible to all Burbank residents.To learn more about personal injury law or to schedule a consultation with the Law Offices of Adrianos Facchetti, please visit our car accidents page.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.