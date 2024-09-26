Rebecca Eliana Savitsky Debuts Vicky Vision and the Lost Pet, Encouraging Eye Care and Sensory Health

Rebecca Eliana Savitsky is dedicated to helping children thrive through her work as an Occupational Therapist.

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vicky Vision and the Lost Pet , the debut children's book by Rebecca Eliana Savitsky, offers young readers an engaging story while imparting valuable lessons on the importance of eye care. The book centers on Vicky, a young girl who understands the significance of taking care of her senses, particularly her sight. She wears glasses, attends regular checkups, and eats eye-healthy foods like carrots and leafy greens.When a neighborhood pet goes missing, Vicky's well-maintained vision plays a crucial role in locating the scared and lonely dog. Vicky successfully reunites the lost pet with its grateful owner through her keen observation and gentle approach. Her friends, impressed by her super sight, come to appreciate the value of taking care of their senses.Rebecca Eliana Savitsky, a licensed and board-certified occupational therapist, brings her expertise in pediatrics to this book. With a deep understanding of the challenges children face in developing their sensory systems, she aims to make learning fun and accessible. This book is the first in a planned series focused on the importance of sensory health and self-care, making it an essential addition to any child's reading list.Vicky Vision and the Lost Pet not only entertains but also educates, ensuring that young readers develop a lifelong love for learning and self-care. Parents and educators alike will find this book a valuable resource for teaching children about the importance of maintaining their sensory health.Vicky Vision and the Lost Pet is available now in paperback and ebook formats.

