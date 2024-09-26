Governor Newsom signs laws to create stronger penalties for human traffickers and support victims

What these new laws do

✅ HELP VICTIMS GET TO SAFETY: SB 963 by Senator Angelique Ashby (D-Sacramento) requires hospitals that have an emergency department to adopt and implement policies that allow emergency room patients to confidentially self-identify themselves to hospital personnel as a victim of human trafficking or domestic violence, so they may receive assistance and resources.

✅ INCREASE PENALTIES FOR TRAFFICKERS: SB 1414 by Senator Shannon Grove (R- Bakersfield) increases penalties for the crime of solicitation of a minor under the age of 16 or a minor under the age of 18 who is a victim of human trafficking. The bill provides more tools for prosecutors to charge a felony and increases the number of people convicted of this crime who must register as sex offenders.

✅ ASSIST LAW ENFORCEMENT SUPPORT VICTIMS: AB 2020 by Assemblymember Mia Bonta (D-Oakland) requires law enforcement agencies and the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) to create minimum guidelines for law enforcement personnel when interacting with survivors of human trafficking.

✅ CREATE NEW TOOLS TO ADDRESS LABOR TRAFFICKING: AB 1888 by Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) establishes a new Labor Trafficking Unit (LTU) within the Department of Justice and requires coordination with various state departments and law enforcement agencies to refer complaints or reports of labor trafficking for investigation, prosecution, or other remedies. The unit will also develop a tracking system to collect labor trafficking reports and complaints.

What they said

Senator Angelique Ashby: “Providing a way for victims of human trafficking to safely report their abusers and get help is vital to our progress on this issue. Oftentimes, the first and only contact a victim will have outside of their trafficking situation is with an emergency medical professional. SB 963 provides a tool for emergency room personnel to identify victims of human trafficking and connect them with life-saving resources.”

Senator Shannon Grove: “Today marks an incredible victory for California children. I am grateful to the Governor, First Partner, and my co-authors for once again joining me in the fight against human trafficking. With the signing of my bill, SB 1414, we are reaffirming our commitment to safeguarding the most vulnerable among us—our children. Last year with my SB 14 we targeted the traffickers selling children, this year with SB 1414 we have gone after the buyers of trafficked children. Criminals have been far ahead of us when it comes to child sex trafficking, we must have a strong approach to eradicate this brutal crime and ensure no child is reduced to a commodity,”

Assemblymember Mia Bonta: “Survivors of human trafficking need support, not systemic barriers, and I am proud to stand with the Governor today to advance criminal justice policies that will support those our society has cast aside for too long. AB 2020 will provide communities like those I represent with the opportunity to escape cycles of abuse, incarceration, and trafficking. This bill was born from the ongoing conversations I’ve had with organizations supporting survivors of sex trafficking and organizations representing law enforcement to combat human trafficking while centering the needs of survivors and advancing trauma-informed justice practices.”

Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula: “I want to thank Governor Newsom for signing AB 1888 and Attorney General Bonta for supporting this important effort to protect all workers from heinous and inhumane treatment. I also deeply appreciate that Assemblymember James C. Ramos was a joint author and that the California Native American Legislative Caucus this year made AB 1888 one of their priority bills. I’ve worked on this legislation for more than two years because labor trafficking preys on workers by making them vulnerable to threats regarding their immigration status, threats to their families’ safety, and threats involving their wages. This legislation — which includes establishing a new Labor Trafficking Unit within the Department of Justice – is a solid step forward in the effort to stop this horrible abuse and ensure that all workers in California are safe and respected.”



Fighting human trafficking

Since 2019, California has taken a comprehensive approach to combat human trafficking, with a total investment of $280.1 million to take down traffickers and support victims and survivors. The state has provided substantial funding to expand support programs for human trafficking survivors and Family Justice Centers — creating a one-stop facility for victims and their families to access various services — and allocated $25 million for the prevention, intervention, and services for minor victims of commercial sexual exploitation. California has funded Human Trafficking Task Forces at the California Department of Justice to address statewide human trafficking, resulting in numerous arrests and assistance to victims. The California Highway Patrol’s interdiction efforts on task forces and operations have led to numerous arrests of traffickers. Governor Newsom has signed multiple bills to strengthen legal protections for trafficking victims, including provisions for vacating convictions and considering trauma in sentencing.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 to access help and services. If you are in immediate danger, call 9-1-1