Gov. Lee Announces Results of Moccasin Bend Archaeological Review

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced that the State of Tennessee will no longer move forward with plans to build a new psychiatric hospital on state-owned land at Moccasin Bend in Chattanooga. The decision is based on initial findings of an ongoing archeological review. This is the first archeological review that has been conducted since the Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute was founded in 1961 and the State expects the final report to be delivered in November. The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) and Department of General Services (DGS) oversaw the survey on behalf of the State Building Commission.

“Tennessee’s robust conservation strategy balances our state’s growth with a plan to protect our environment, which is why we pursued an archeological study at Moccasin Bend,” said Gov. Lee. “I look forward to working with stakeholders to determine the best path forward for this historic site.”

The State has determined that it will pursue alternative locations for the Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute (MBMHI) replacement facility with the goal of utilizing taxpayer dollars efficiently and continuing to serve Tennesseans living with the most severe mental health challenges.

Key findings include:

· 73% of the state-owned parcel at MBMHI is comprised of a multi-component archaeological site containing buried layers of historic and pre-contact materials, occupation surfaces, and features (pits, hearth materials, etc.).

· The presence of Woodland period features (pits and occupation surfaces) indicates that there are likely more intact features within the site, some of which may still contain human remains or isolated burials. No human remains or burials were found during the survey.

· Areas within the parcel exhibit excellent preservation and integrity.

“The Hamilton County Legislative Delegation has consistently supported the protection of the historic artifacts and land at Moccasin Bend,” said Bo Watson, R-Hixson. “I repeatedly said that we would not make any decision until this archeological survey was complete. The report clearly identifies the importance of the protection of the Moccasin Bend site, I support and encourage the state to find another location for a new facility.”

“This archeological study has provided the information needed for the state to make an informed, fiscally responsible decision about the replacement of a much-needed mental health facility. As we have said from the beginning, the study would determine whether building the facility at Moccasin Bend could be done without further damaging the site or compromising its historical significance. Through this process, we have learned what we needed to know to make this important decision,” said Patsy Hazlewood, R-Signal Mountain. “Improved and increased mental health services are still a critical and urgent need for our community and our state. Now we must focus our efforts on how and where to best meet those needs going forward.”

“In this landmark initiative, the Department of General Services identified and retained New South Associates to conduct the first-ever state archeological survey of Moccasin Bend,” said Christi Branscom, Commissioner of Tennessee’s Department of General Services. “Using minimally invasive techniques, the team uncovered compelling evidence of the site’s rich archeological heritage. These findings clearly demonstrate that Moccasin Bend is a cultural treasure that must be protected and preserved for future generations.”

“Throughout this process, we proceeded with great respect to the history and heritage of this site,” said Marie Williams, Commissioner of Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. “When we appeared before the State Building Commission in 2023, we committed to adapt our plans if needed based on the results of an archaeological survey, and that’s exactly what we are doing today. We know that publicly funded psychiatric beds are an essential emergency mental health safety net for our neighbors who have the greatest needs and little or no ability to pay for treatment. Moccasin Bend Mental Health Institute will continue to provide these essential services to its 52-county coverage area while we work diligently to determine next steps. Until that determination is made, we will continue to operate the beds at MBMHI to provide high-quality care to the patients we serve.”