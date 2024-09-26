Albany, GA (September 26, 2024) – On September 24, 2024, the GBI, the Albany Dougherty County Drug Unit (ADDU), the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, the Camilla Police Department, the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office, the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office, and the Miller County Sheriff’s Office executed arrest warrants throughout numerous Georgia counties and arrested the following people:

Austin Ray Johns, age 43, of Colquitt, Georgia, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.

Brandy Leigh Temples, age 45, of Donalsonville, Georgia, charged with use of a Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony Involving Controlled Substances, Trafficking Methamphetamine, and 3 counts of Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine.

Brittany Shanay Richardson, age 33, of Camilla, Georgia, charged with Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine and Use of a Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony Involving Methamphetamine.

Craig Willingham, age 34, of Pelham, Georgia, charged with Use of a Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony Involving Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine.

James David Gowan, age 41, of Colquitt, Georgia, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute and Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute.

Michael Dupree, age 43, of Donalsonville, GA was charged with Use of a Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony involving controlled substances.

Phillip Charles Scott, age 39, of Donalsonville, Georgia, charged with Use of a Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony Involving Controlled Substances.

Savannah Morgan Nelson, age 25, of Donalsonville, GA was charged with Use of a Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony Involving Controlled Substances.

Stephen Wayne Gould, age 52, of Brinson, Georgia, charged with Use of a Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony Involving Controlled Substances.

Matthew Barrentine, of Pelham, GA, charged with Use of a Communications Facility in Commission of a Felony Involving Methamphetamine. Barrentine is in custody at the Berrien County Jail.

Earlier in the investigation, the following people were arrested:

Corena Austin, age 29, of Albany, Georgia, was charged with Possession of a Schedule III, IV, or V controlled substance with Intent to Distribute, Use of a Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony Involving Controlled Substances, and Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and other illegal drugs.

Marquez Antron Marcus, age 37, of Baconton, Georgia, was charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, Illegal Drugs, Marijuana, or Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine.

Mary Elizabeth Phillips, age 40, of Donalsonville, GA, was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine.

Roderick Brandon Haire, age 38, of Donalsonville, GA, was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute and two counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine.

Jeffery Brian Richardson, age 40, of Pelham, GA, was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, six counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine, Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine, and Use of a Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony Involving Controlled Substances.

Marquez Antron Marcus, age 37, of Baconton, GA, was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Use of a Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony Involving Controlled Substances, Tampering with Evidence, and Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine.

Timothy Dewayne Littlefield, age 45, of Donalsonville, GA, was charged with five counts of Trafficking Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine.

Kervin Bernard Harrison, age 35, of Thomasville, Georgia, charged with Use of a Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony Involving Controlled Substances and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.

Unless otherwise indicated, the arrestees were booked into jail in the respective counties where they are from.

The following people are still wanted in connection with this investigation:

Kervin Bernard Harrison, age 35, of Thomasville, GA, charged with Use of a Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony Involving Controlled Substances, Trafficking Marijuana and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute.

Jody Benton, age 49, of Ochlocknee, GA, charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute.

David Lee Bentley, age 47, of Pelham, GA, charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine and Use of a Communication Facility in Commission of a Felony Involving Controlled Substances.

This investigation is active and ongoing. More arrests and charges are expected.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), the Albany Dougherty County Drug Unit (ADDU), the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, the Camilla Police Department, and the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office made multiple arrests in a joint investigation into a conspiracy to traffic drugs throughout multiple counties in Southwest Georgia. During this 9-month joint investigation, approximately 778 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 9,000 grams of suspected marijuana was seized.

The Southwestern Drug Enforcement Office needs your help. If you have information related to drug activity or know the current whereabouts of Matthew Barrentine, Kervin Bernard Harrison, Jody Benton, or David Lee Bentley, you are encouraged to call the Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office at 229-420-1254 or your local law enforcement agency with any information pertaining to their whereabouts. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

This investigation was conducted to make an impact on the current street level drug distribution and violent crime within Southwest Georgia and to promote a safer place for productive citizens.

The Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office covers a 42-county area in southwest Georgia.