SCTE® TechExpo24 Showcases Broadband Innovation in Atlanta

Industry Shares the Blueprint for the Future of Technical Innovation and Workforce Development at Broadband’s Largest Show in the Americas

EXTON, Pa., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the broadband industry’s largest, most influential and collaborative show, SCTE TechExpo24 showcased the best in innovation this week at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

TechExpo24 assembled the content, collaboration, and conversation that is shaping the future of broadband technology. Keynotes charted the course for the seamless connectivity and evolution of workforce training that lies ahead. Nearly 1500 companies and organizations participated in TechExpo, which featured more than 300 exhibits, including 69 new exhibitors, and more than 100 hours of programming. Session highlights included peer-reviewed content covering everything from the risks and benefits of GenAI to discussions on digital twins and API-powered Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), as well as a myriad of other innovations.

“TechExpo24 showcased sparks of innovation on its stages and throughout the exhibit floor,” said Maria Popo, SCTE president and CEO. “From the new AI Zone to our brilliant speakers highlighting how broadband operators are shaping the future and the importance of our industry's impact on communities worldwide, innovation and collaboration were evident everywhere.”

“TechExpo continues to broaden its audience and remains a vital gathering place for the innovators moving technology forward to create seamless experiences,” reiterated Phil McKinney, president and CEO of CableLabs.

The SCTE Foundation announced its relaunch, unveiling new branding, new social channels and a new website. With a new board and three key initiatives underway, the Foundation is aimed to further engage, support, and expand a skilled workforce to shape a more inclusive future prepared to revolutionize the global broadband and connectivity industry.

Exhibitors scheduled more than three dozen key news releases for distribution during the event. Collaboration remained a focal point as numerous partnership announcements proliferated TechExpo, as well. These collaborations are paving the way for significant improvements in speed, reliability, and bandwidth, underscoring a collective commitment to advancing industry standards.

Plans are already underway for TechExpo25, which will take place in Washington, D.C., September 29 through October 1, 2025.

“We’re excited to plan next year’s TechExpo to bring our global broadband and technology communities back together,” said Popo.

About SCTE® TechExpo

For over 40 years the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE®), a subsidiary of CableLabs®, has brought industry professionals together to connect, collaborate, and innovate, providing the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation, and dealmaking within the broadband telecommunications industry. The flagship event has been reintroduced as TechExpo to capture its expanding audience and growing convergence of technologies. SCTE will be hosting TechExpo25 in Washington, D.C., September 29 through October 1, 2025. TechExpo assembles industry leaders from around the globe and showcases the most compelling technologies that are building the future of telecommunications. More information at https://techexpo.scte.org/.

press@scte.org

