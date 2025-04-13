MicroEJ and Actions Technology Bring Premium Features to Affordable Smartwatches

Empowering Cost-Effective Smartwatches with Premium Features, Rich App Ecosystems, and Multi-Day Battery Life

BOSTON and ZHUHAI, China, April 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actions Technology, a global leader in high-performance, low-power System-on-Chip solutions for AIoT devices, and MicroEJ, a pioneer in software solutions for embedded and IoT devices, announce their collaboration to revolutionize smartwatches. Together, they enable manufacturers to deliver premium smartwatch features—vibrant UIs, rich app ecosystems, and extended battery life—at a price point fit for mainstream consumers.

Raising the Bar for Budget Smartwatches

The smartwatch market faces mounting pressure as brands seek to balance rich user experiences with cost and power efficiency. Many entry-level devices are stuck in a race to the bottom, while premium models often disappoint on battery life.

Combining Actions Technology’s latest ATS3085S/E SoC with MicroEJ’s enhanced VEE Wear platform, now integrated with the Facer watch face ecosystem, this partnership delivers:

High-performance, low-power operation: Actions Technology's SoCs are designed for efficiency, featuring a fast processor, an integrated Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), advanced audio capabilities, and a vector graphic engine (GPU) to ensure a high-quality user experience.

A scalable app ecosystem: MicroEJ's VEE Wear enables seamless deployment of third-party Apps over BLE, unlocking premium smartwatch functionality.

Vibrant, fast user interfaces: MicroEJ's MicroUI and MicroVG optimized vector graphics performance, combined with Actions Technology's GPU support, ensures high-frame-rate visuals for a sleek, modern UI expected for premium products.

Extended battery life: MicroEJ's lightweight and ultra-efficient VEE Wear solution maximizes power savings, enabling multi-day battery performance, with an easy programming model for engineers.

MicroEJ’s lightweight and ultra-efficient VEE Wear solution maximizes power savings, enabling multi-day battery performance, with an easy programming model for engineers. Support for leading smartwatch apps: Users can enjoy applications such as music streaming, health monitoring, fitness tracking, and Facer, which offers access to over 500,000 personalized loadable watch faces, further enhancing the smartwatch experience.



"The smartwatch industry is at a turning point," said Dr. Fred Rivard, CEO of MicroEJ. "Consumers expect high-end capabilities at an accessible price, and our collaboration with Actions Technology makes that possible. With VEE Wear, brands can now create premium, long-lasting smartwatches that are affordable, customizable, and app-driven, enabling brands and customers valorization."

Designed for a Thriving Smartwatch Market

Leading smartwatch manufacturers are already developing products based on this powerful combination, with the first wave of VEE Wear-powered Actions Technology smartwatches expected to hit the market early 2026.

"At Actions Technology, we design SoCs that push the boundaries of what’s possible in affordable wearables," said Tim Zhang, General Manager of the Smart Wearable and Sensing Business Unit at Actions Technology. "By combining our high-performance, energy-efficient processors with MicroEJ’s VEE Wear technology, we are providing brands with a seamless, cost-effective way to deliver premium smartwatch experiences. This partnership is about empowering manufacturers to differentiate their products and bring more value to consumers."

"Throughout my career, I have always focused on bringing innovative and high-quality experiences to the forefront of consumer technology, and that mission continues with my new role at Facer,“ said Brook Eaton, Chief Product Officer at Facer. “As the smartwatch market continues to evolve, the challenge is to strike the right balance between performance, affordability, and battery efficiency. Our collaboration with MicroEJ and Actions Technology marks a significant milestone in that direction. By integrating cutting-edge SoCs and optimizing for extended battery life, we are delivering the premium user experiences that consumers expect without compromising on power efficiency. With seamless third-party app deployment and vibrant, fluid interfaces, VEE Wear, that includes the Facer eco-system, is poised to lead the charge in bringing truly premium experiences to affordable smartwatches."

About MicroEJ

MicroEJ is a global leader in software solutions for intelligent devices, trusted by industry leaders in consumer electronics, energy, healthcare, and industrial automation. With over 300 million units of MICROEJ VEE sold worldwide, MicroEJ empowers manufacturers to turn standard products into smart, cloud-connected, AI-enabled devices, enabling rapid, complexity-free innovation. By bridging IT and embedded systems, MicroEJ drives scalable transformation that helps industries innovate faster, adapt to market needs, and build a software-driven future for IoT and connected devices.

For more info: Press Kit – Press Room - www.microej.com – LinkedIn

About Actions Technology Co., Ltd.

Actions Technology is a leading Chinese designer of low-power AIoT chips, specializing in delivering high-quality wireless audio experiences with low latency. The company excels in the complete high-fidelity audio signal chain, from high-performance audio ADC/DAC to audio codec and post-processing, as well as low-latency Bluetooth connectivity technologies.

In the era of artificial intelligence, Actions Technology has pioneered Mixed-mode SRAM based Computing-in-Memory (CIM) technology, advancing powerful edge AI capabilities. Its CPU + DSP + NPU triple-core heterogeneous AI audio platform offers low power consumption, high computational power, high integration, and robust security for AIoT applications. The company is dedicated to fostering the growth of the edge AI ecosystem through innovative chip solutions.

For more info: www.actionstech.com – LinkedIn

Press contacts:



MicroEJ

Elsa Hervio, press@microej.com

Actions Technology Co. Ltd.

Martin Ma, madahang@actionstech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/66b96608-9acc-4447-b942-286fd24152eb

MicroEJ and Actions Technology Bring Premium Features to Affordable Smartwatches

