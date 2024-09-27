From Personal Battles to Bestseller—Author Josie Bruce Announces New Book ‘Futility’

ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, September 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Josie Bruce, the Amazon best-selling author of A Cockney Rosebud , has announced the release of her second novel, Futility, set to hit shelves soon. Josie, whose debut novel resonated deeply with readers for its poignant depiction of life in London’s East End, now draws upon her own life experiences for her upcoming work. Futility promises a deeply reflective exploration of the human quest for fulfilment through the lens of a lonely young girl.Born in rural Essex in the early 1950s, Josie’s love for literature became her refuge in a modest upbringing. Her debut novel, A Cockney Rosebud, earned her widespread recognition, including features on BBC and NY Today, as well as the title of an Amazon bestseller . With her new book, she continues to captivate readers, offering a personal yet universal story about life’s deeper meanings.Josie’s life has been shaped by personal battles, including breast cancer and Polymyalgia Rheumatica, and her writing is a testament to her resilience. “My stories are a way to honour both the joy and pain that life brings,” says Josie. “I believe in the power of shared memories, and through my writing, I hope to connect with others who understand the importance of these moments.”Her debut novel, A Cockney Rosebud, paints a vivid picture of post-war London, focusing on themes of community, family, and perseverance. Now, with Futility, Josie channels her personal strength into a narrative that explores the human spirit’s endurance.Josie’s upcoming book will be available worldwide, and more details can be found at her official website, www.josiebruceworld.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.